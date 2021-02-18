Serious two-vehicle crash in Canterbury, road closed

Emergency services were alerted to the crash in Canterbury at about 6pm. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services are at a serious crash between a truck and a car in Canterbury.

The collision happened about 6pm at the intersection of Main Rakaia and Northbank Rds in Southbridge in the Selwyn District.

One person was later flown to Christchurch Hospital via rescue helicopter with serious injuries. Another person has suffered moderate injuries and has been taken to hospital in an ambulance.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place," a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services at the scene of tonight's serious crash in Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

St John is also at the scene.