New Zealand

John Roughan: Christchurch 10 years after the earthquake

5 minutes to read

The Cathedral was extensively damaged by earthquakes in 2010 and 2011. Photo / Christchurch Cathedral Reinstatement Project

John Roughan
By:

Former editorial writer and columnist, NZ Herald

OPINION:

It will be 10 years on Monday since Christchurch suffered its devastating earthquake. The milestone offers a useful lesson as we look for the best path of recovery from a pandemic that has devastated

