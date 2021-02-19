Two hurt, road partially closed in Flat Bush, Auckland, crash

Part of Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush is closed after the crash. Image / Google Maps

Two people have been hurt, one critically, and part of an Auckland road is closed after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon, police say.

The crash occurred on Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush just before 3pm.

"One person is in a critical condition while a second person has sustained moderate injuries," Police say.

"A section of Stancombe Rd is currently closed and diversions will be put in place."

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

"We advise motorists in the Flat Bush area to expect delays while work is carried out at the scene."