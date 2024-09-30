“He kept pushing me. I said ‘I won’t have sex with you’. He heard me because he laughed. I didn’t fight back, I didn’t yell or scream.’
When they got to her bedroom Sasha lay on the bed.
“At this point, I’m feeling quite trapped and like I didn’t have a choice… like my feelings about it - not wanting to do it - didn’t matter. It was going to happen anyway - he didn’t stop when I said no, he didn’t acknowledge it at all he just laughed.
“I was scared. He wasn’t a stranger and I’d had sex with him before so I thought ‘I’ll just lie here and let him do what he wants… my son’s in the lounge and if I don’t yell out and I don’t fight my son won’t get hurt… he wouldn’t know this was happening, he wouldn’t be afraid’.”
She said Muchirahondo began raping her and she turned her head away.
“I was feeling sad and used, like I was an object and not in charge of my own body and not allowed a say,” she said.
“It must have shown to him - I had tears in my eyes. He said ‘you look sad’ but he didn’t stop.
“It was a bit rough. I felt… like I had no choice… and belittled.”
She recalled thinking: “All of my objections are falling on deaf ears… I’m stupid to say no ‘cos I don’t have a choice. Lying back and waiting until it’s over, that’ll be the quickest way to get him out.”
After the rape, Muchirahondo got dressed and left.
He would later tell police Sasha had consented - but the jury’s decision saw him convicted of the rape.
During the trial the jury heard Sasha’s evidence about two other times she maintains Muchirahondo raped her.
“I felt like I had no choice… I felt pretty powerless,” she said in her police interview.
“He wanted to have sex several times a day… one time it had happened so many times and I was tired., I said ‘no I want to go to sleep’. He pinned my arms back on the bed and laughed… I started to feel quite frightened and said ‘no, I don’t want to’ but he didn’t stop.
“He told me that in Africa a woman’s supposed to say no and run away… and that’s playing ‘hard to get’... that was his explanation.
“It didn’t sit well with me.”
Other times in their relationship she told police she “didn’t want it to happen” but “couldn’t say no” or “didn’t feel like I could stop it”.
Sometimes she was “too drunk” or “almost unconscious”.
“I think he’s an animal… he’s disgusting,” she said.
“He’s got problems. I think he is a psychopath. He is not safe.
“He is very charming, initially. That’s the dangerous part - he can be very charming, charismatic.
“But I think he hates women - he really hates women. He is an awful man.”
Sasha said the lengthy investigation and trial process had been “really hard” but it was only the beginning of her journey.
After the last rape, Sasha told a friend what had happened. The friend went to the police to tell them what she knew of Muchirahondo - her concerns based on what she had seen and heard of him with Sasha.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz