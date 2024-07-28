He initially faced five charges of sexual violation.

After his first appearance in court police made his name public and appealed for any other women with concerns about Muchirahondo to come forward.

The number of complainants then increased.

Muchirahondo is accused of raping some women more than once during his time with them. Several of the charges against him are representative.

A representative charge means police believe a person has committed multiple offences of the same type in similar circumstances.

Muchirahondo was born in Zimbabwe and moved to New Zealand.

Police say Muchirahondo met the complainants at parties and nightclubs in Christchurch and Auckland.

The alleged offending, uncovered during a police investigation dubbed Operation Hope, happened between October 2018 and February 2021.

At an earlier court hearing, Crown Prosecutor Claire Boshier revealed some of the alleged assaults were “depicted in videos found on Mr Muchirahondo’s phone”.

The trial is set down for five weeks before Justice Lisa Preston - but will likely run longer than that.

Muchirahondo is well-known in the football community and is a father to a number of young children.

He moved to New Zealand from Mutare in Zimbabwe.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice.








