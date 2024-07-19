She was exposed to the risk of infections and unwanted pregnancy.
“Some testing for sexually transmissible infections requires a long waiting period and retesting which was stressful,” she said.
“I had to take antibiotics to prevent possible infections which caused my immune system to suffer. I had to lie there while medical personnel took samples from my cervix and vagina – this was uncomfortable and humiliating.”
After the assault, she felt “nauseated, tense and shaky, emotional”.
“It is hard to put into words, the full emotional effects of sexual violation,” the woman said.
“It is a visceral feeling of shame and disgust that feels very heavy and never seems to leave …
Crown prosecutor Shawn McManus said the offending was premeditated.
“Not a high degree of premeditation, but he could have been under no illusion that what he was doing was wrong,” she said.
“He purposely and deliberately removed the condom.
“[The victim] had been very adamant from the outset … he ejaculated into her without consent and that not only had implications in terms of her dignity but also in terms of being exposed to potential harm.”
Judge Savage said the offending against the woman was serious.
“Natural services weren’t on offer. Your lawyer describes your persistence with requesting natural services as something that was ‘foolish’ … it wasn’t foolish, it was something rather more sinister than that.
“I am not in a position to say that I am confident that you went there with the intention of things playing out the way that they did – but this was something you wanted … it was to a degree opportunistic, but it was intentional when it happened.”
Stevens’ lawyer, Craig Ruane, said the offending was borne out of a pornography addiction.
He said Stevens had sought counselling for that. He was remorseful and had written an apology letter to the woman.
Since the rape, Stevens had lost his home and business.
“He really has ruined his life,” Ruane said.
“He is at an age where, by the time he gets out of prison he’ll have to start from scratch.”
Jessie Campos had raped a sex worker during a booking at a Lower Hutt brothel in 2018.
He was sentenced to three years and nine months for his offending.
At the time, Victoria University of Wellington’s Dr Samantha Keene told the Herald a conviction for the non-consensual removal of a condom during sex recognises that consent to sex with someone who is wearing a condom at the time it begins does not mean the consent remains when it is removed.
“Removing a condom during sex exposes the people involved in that activity to health risks, so sexually transmitted infections, HIV and in heterosexual encounters, unintentional pregnancies,” she said.
Keene said survivors and offenders might not be aware that non-consensually removing a condom during sex could be considered a form of sexual violence.
“A conviction for stealthing recognises the seriousness of this conduct for survivors, so it may encourage others to come forward and report their experiences.”
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz