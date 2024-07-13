“(The girl) did as she was told and questioned (Hintz) about his actions -the sexual abuse. (He) put his hand on (her) lap and attempted to pull her pants down.”
She then left the house.
The information the victim gave police led to Hintz being charged with three counts of indecency with a girl under 12, two of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two of performing an indecent act with intent to insult or offend, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection with the electric toothbrush and sex toy, and two of performing an indecent act on a child.
In March 2023 after the victim had disclosed the abuse, police executed a search at Hintz’s suburban Napier home.
Evidence found during the search resulted in the other charges of rape, two of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two charges of making an objectionable publication and one of possessing objectionable material.
Hidden under Hintz’s mattress police found a pornographic magazine with two sheets of paper tucked inside.
On the sheets were 17 images - 16 relevant to the victim.
Police seized a hard drive and floppy disk from Hintz’s home office.
On the disk, they found electronic versions of five of the images printed onto the sheets in the magazine.
“In a folder on the hard drive, there were two videos and ten image files relevant to this matter. The folder properties show it was a hidden folder indicating other users would not have known it was present,” the summary states.
“The owner from the metadata appears to link back to a user logon name “Hintz”.”
Incriminating evidence: Proof of rapes, assaults in Hintz house
Police linked many of the images to a particular make and model of digital camera.
She has struggled over the years to get any real help. Mental health support and counselling have been offered and provided, but nothing specific to her background and trauma.
“The whole reason I wanted to talk about it was because I know for a fact I am not the only one in this situation... kids like us, with predominantly gang families, need people with the right knowledge.
“This stuff is hard, but being a gang kid makes it so much more challenging... we’re too ashamed to and too scared to talk about it to police. If my dad had not been in prison when I reported this, I would have gotten in so much more trouble from him for speaking to the cops.
“It’s a mind f*ck.”
Bruce Wayne Hintz - the charges
Hintz has pleaded guilty to seven single charges:
Indecency with a girl under 12 between April 2002 and April 2003
Sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection between April 2002 and April 2003
Indecent act with intent to insult or offend between April 2002 and April 2003
Indecent act with intent to insult or offend between April 2006 and April 2008
Indecent act on a child between April 2006 and April 2008
Sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection between April 2002 and April 2008 - as photographed (two charges)
He has also pleaded guilty to 10 representative charges:
Sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection between April 2002 and April 2007
Indecency with girl under 12 between April 2002 and May 2005
Indecent act on a child under 12 between May 2005 and April 2007
Sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection between April 2002 and April 2007
Indecency with girl under 12 between April 2002 and May 2005
Indecent act on a child May 2005 and April 2007
Making an objectionable publication (6 images) between April 2002 and February 2005
Making an objectionable publication (13 images/2 videos) between February 2005 and July 2008
Possession of objectionable publication (18 videos) on 30 March 2023
Sexual violation by rape between April 2002 and April 2008 - as photographed in five images
Three additional charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection were withdrawn by the Crown.
