John Hope Muchirahondo on trial in the Christchurch High Court. Photo / RNZ

The charges relate to 15 women who were allegedly assaulted between 2009 and 2021.

It is alleged he filmed many of the assaults he has been charged with.

Several of the charges against him are representative. This means police believe Muchirahondo has committed multiple offences of the same type in similar circumstances.

Today the Crown opened its case, outlining the allegations against Muchiranhondo in detail for the first time.

“He had sex with them at different stages of intoxication - including unconsciousness,” said Crown prosecutor Will Taffs.

“Some didn’t even know sex occurred til later when videos or images were shown to them by police.

“Some woke up and found [Muchirahondo] inside them as they went in and out of consciousness.”

Taffs said the jury would hear extensive details about the alleged offending including accounts from each of the 15 women who made complaints to police.

And, they will hear about “patterns and trends” in the alleged offending.

“What the Crown says happened on each occasion was that the defendant was helping himself to women’s bodies without consent or care,” said Taffs.

He spent almost two hours summarising each of the 32 charges for the jury. Muchirahondo listened from the dock, showing little reaction.

Complainant one: ‘Blackout drunk’

The woman had been drinking at home with a friend in February 2021 before they went to a central city bar.

They continued drinking and ran into Muchirahondo.

He purchased the woman a drink and they later left together in a taxi.

“She thought she was catching a taxi home - instead it was to Mr Muchirahondo’s house,” said Taffs.

“She’ll say there are parts of what happened next that she doesn’t remember. She does remember going to sleep on the couch and woke up to Mr Muchirahondo on top of her, having sex with her.”

The woman was confused about what was happening.

John Hope Muchirahondo allegedly raped or sexually violated 15 women. Photo / Facebook

“Once he realised she was awake his body language changed,” Taffs continued.

The woman said she told Muchirahondo “over and over”: “I need to go home, I want to go home”.

“She told him stop, which he did. She began to cry and he said: “Why are you crying? Stop crying.”

Muchirahondo took the woman home and asked to come inside. She lied and said her mother was home and he left.

She then rang police and reported she had been raped when she was “very drunk - the blackout kind of drunk”.

Complainant two: ‘Out of it’

Muchirahondo was the sober driver for her group and took her home because she was “out of it”.

“She was ‘in a mess’ from alcohol - slurring her words. She couldn’t talk properly and had no control,” Taffs explained.

She changed into a baggy T-shirt and drank some water before getting into bed with a friend.

She alleged she woke later to find Muchirahondo raping her.

She was “drifting in and out” and said she did not have the energy to stop what was happening.

“When she went to bed she wasn’t even aware Mr Muchirahondo was in the house,” said Taffs.

She thought he had left before she went to sleep and there had been “no discussion about him returning”.

Taffs continued to describe the rapes and violations the women alleged.

The third complainant encountered Muchirahondo after having dinner with a friend at a Christchurch restaurant, sharing a bottle of wine and following up with more drinks in central city bars.

When they decided to go home a group of men were invited to their table. Muchirahondo was with them.

The woman became very drunk and blacked out. Her next memory was being in room with Muchirahondo having “rough” sex with her.

John Hope Muchirahondo on trial in the Christchurch High Court 29 july 2024 on multiple counts of rape Pool picture supplied credit: Nate McKinnon, RNZ

She had no idea what was going on, and said no words were spoken when she opened her eyes.

She was “super confused” and said Muchirahondo was not someone she had considered having sex with or would choose to have sex with.

The fifth complainant said she’d had consensual sex with the accused and then went to sleep.

She woke to find Muchirahondo penetrating her again.

“She asked him what he was doing, she said ‘no’, she moved her body to the side,” said Taffs.

He pulled her back and carried on.

The sixth complainant met Muchirahondo at a bar in Christchurch. He introduced himself as a “prince” named Jordan.

She said he “wouldn’t stop”.

Taffs continued outlining the allegations.

A woman in “a state of paralysis who said Muchirahondo “did not ask permission” to pull down her pants and have sex with her. He “only stopped when she began to cry”.

A 15-year-old girl told police that she knew Muchirahondo and contacted him when she wanted alcohol.

He picked her up, took her to a sleepout and gave her the booze.

When she was “one drink away from throwing up”, Muchirahondo allegedly climbed on top of her and started having sex with her.

She was “freaking out” and “repeatedly telling him she needed to go outside”.

Muchirahondo was born in Zimbabwe and moved to New Zealand. Photo / Facebook

The incident lasted just 30 seconds before Muchirahondo was interrupted by a friend.

He then became angry at the girl when she wanted to go home as he thought she had planned to stay the night with him.

Taffs alleged one woman was raped in Muchirahondo’s car. Another said “he was not taking no for an answer” when he assaulted her.

A woman who woke to find Muchirahondo having sex with her “kicked him” and said he told her: “No baby, it’s okay, go back to sleep”.

She Muchirahondo was rough and she was in pain.

She said: “Please don’t, it hurts” but he carried on.

Her legs felt “like noodles”, that she was confused and “wanted to push him away” but could not overpower him.

She will tell the jury later in the trial that she was so drunk she could not walk.

“So drunk… she had to crawl to the bathroom. And that was before Mr Muchirahondo entered the room,” Taffs said.

Muchirahondo is also charged with raping and violating women he had relationships with.

A former partner told police that “if he wanted sex he just took it”.

She shares a child with Muchirahondo and had messaged him to say she did not want to see him, or have him inside her house again.

She said she was raped when he dropped their child home.

Muchirahondo asked to use the toilet and she did not want to say no in front of the child, so agreed.

The child went to a room to watch television and she said Muchirahondo “began to push her down hallway”.

“He took her to bedroom, had sex with her - despite her saying she did not want to,” said Taffs.

“He laughed and kept pushing her.

“She felt she didn’t have a choice, she didn’t call out as didn’t want to upset her child.”

At one point she was crying. Muchirahondo saw “tears in her eyes” and asked her what was wrong.

“He did not stop. He gestured for her to turn over, and continued.”

Sex assault victim allegedly told: ‘Your body is mine’

Taffs alleged Muchirahondo told a woman who protested “You’re with me, your body is mine”.

He finished his opening by telling the jury about women who had no idea about their alleged rapes until police approached them.

During the investigation into the initial sex assault complaints, numerous women were identified from images and video found on Muchirahondo’s phone.

Taffs said the fourteenth complainant was in a “casual relationship” with Muchirahondo.

She took medication that put her “into a deep sleep” - and he was aware of that.

One night after she took the meds and went to sleep, Taffs alleged Muchirahondo penetrated her in various ways.

He filmed the lewd acts.

“She was not aware this happened until police located these videos searching on his phone,” said Taffs.

“She did not give her consent for any sexual activity to take place - or be filmed.”

The fifteenth complainant was at home after being discharged from hospital.

She consumed alcohol and took prescription medication to help her sleep.

“Mr Muchirahondo went to her house and found her unconscious,” said Taffs.

He allegedly violated the woman and had sex with her “without her knowledge while she was unconscious”.

Again, he recorded the acts.

“She was unaware that video and images were being taken.”

Muchirahondo is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Taffs told the jury “a large number” of explicit videos and images were taken from Muchirahondo’s phone showing him with a number of different women.

“Some of these women were asleep or unconscious,” he alleged.

“Police have not been able to identify who they are. The video and stills show Mr Muchirahondo engaging in sexual activity with these women while they sleep.”

In one particular video, Muchirahondo allegedly violates a woman who is fast asleep and snoring.

Muchirahondo: I didn’t do it

The alleged serial rapist’s lawyer Anselm WIlliams also spoke to the jury this morning.

He said the jury would hear more from him after the Crown finished presenting its evidence.

But he wanted to address them early on behalf of Muchirahondo.

Williams acknowledged his client was facing very serious charges but reminded the jury that they had to approach their task without prejudice or emotion.

“Your role is not to judge [him] on moral grounds. You may not agree with the views that he expresses., the lifestyle that he leads.

“Your job is to decide this case on the evidence you hear... dispassionately.”

Williams said Muchirahondo emigrated to New Zealand in 2008 when he was 22.

“His father had 13 wives and he is one of 31 siblings,” he explained.

“He has a number of children to a number of different women here in New Zealand.

“You will hear more on that, and more about him as a person as the trial progresses. You need to bear in mind that background... when you’re considering the allegations.”

Williams said his client had engaged in sexual acts with many of the complainants, but he said every engagement was “with consent”.

“His defence is very simple,” he said.

“Mr Muchirahondo has never engaged in sexual activity as the Crown has described where a person has not consented.

“He has never committed rape and he has never committed any other offence amounting to sexual offending. That’s his defence.”

Operation Hope: How police charged Muchirahondo

The 36-year-old - born and raised in Zimbabwe - was arrested in February 2021 after he was accused of assaulting four women.

After he appeared in court for the first time - and after his interim name suppression lapsed - police made the rare move of releasing a statement about the alleged offender.

“We are now asking anyone who might have information or concerns, and has not yet come forward, to please reach out to us,” said Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves.

“We would like to reassure those who come forward that the information they provide us will be treated with sensitivity.”

That resulted in the charges relating to the other 11 women.

The trial continues.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz







