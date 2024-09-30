Today a jury asked one question shortly after resuming their task after the weekend adjournment — 10 days after they retired to begin deliberating, and in the 10th week of the trial.

They then notified the court they were ready to deliver the verdicts.

The six women and six men found Muchirahondo guilty on 11 charges of rape.

He was found not guilty on four charges and the jury was hung — meaning they could not make a decision — on the remaining four.

They found Muchirahondo guilty on six charges of sexual violation.

They acquitted him on a further two charges and could not decide the last.

He was also found guilty in relation to the cellphone charge.

One charge of rape was dismissed during the trial.

The verdicts were read in court before 1pm today.

Some of the women who complained about Muchirahondo and gave evidence at trial were in court to hear the jury’s decision.

Justice Lisa Preston suppressed the verdicts for 40 minutes to allow police to contact the other victims and complainants and advise them of the decision on the charges that related to them.

After they delivered the verdicts, Justice Preston dismissed the jury, thanking them for their service and telling them they did not have to undertake jury duty again for at least 10 years.

Since July 29, the 36-year-old Zimbabwean has been on trial before the jury and Justice Preston, accused of raping or violating 15 women over 12 years.

He met some at bars or parties. He knew others socially or as friends. Several were ex-partners.

On many occasions, the alleged offending was filmed or photographed by the accused, the High Court at Christchurch has heard.

He denied all the charges, maintaining any sexual activity with any of the women was consensual.

In some cases, he claimed he had been wrongly identified and had no connection with the women at all.

John Muchirahondo has been found guilty of rape and sexual violation. Photo / Pool

When the verdicts were read in court, Muchirahondo stood in the dock with his hand clasped in front of him. He did not react to the jury.

Last week he sat in court writing notes about some of the women, as Justice Preston summed up the charges relating to them to the jury.

He was also seen reading from several Bibles, making notes as he went.

Muchirahondo will be sentenced this year.

Justice Preston ordered several pre-sentence reports be prepared before that date.

Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier also requested a report relating to preventive detention — an indefinite sentence — for the now-convicted serial rapist.

Justice Preston remanded him in custody until sentencing.

A single charge of rape carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.

After the sentencing, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who led the investigation into the serial rapist, acknowledged the “significant bravery and strength shown by the many complainants in this case”.

“Sharing their experiences with police and throughout the judicial process has required grit and courage,” she said.

“They have had their memories attacked and attempts made to discredit their account. They have withstood the challenges and their voices heard. They should be incredibly proud of their actions and I hope these verdicts bring some measure of peace and closure.

“I would also like to acknowledge the professionalism and tenacity of the investigation team and Crown prosecutors, and thank them for their tireless work on this case.

“And finally, I would like to thank the members of the jury for their careful attention and deliberations throughout this trial.”

Reeves said the Ministry of Justice 2023 Crime and Victims Survey findings estimates more than one in three New Zealand women experience one or more incidents of sexual assault in their lifetime.

“I encourage any person who would like some advice or would like to report a sexual assault to contact police,” she said.

