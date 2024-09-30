Christchurch man John Hope Muchirahondo has been found guilty of raping eight women, and on several charges of sexually violating them and others.
And the Crown has indicated it will seek an indefinite term of preventive detention when he is sentenced.
The verdicts have come on the 10th day of deliberations — thought to be an unprecedented length of time for a New Zealand jury to reach its decision.
Muchirahondo has been on trial in the High Court at Christchurch since July, facing 21 charges of sexual violation by rape and nine of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and one of not providing access to a cellphone.
After the sentencing, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who led the investigation into the serial rapist, acknowledged the “significant bravery and strength shown by the many complainants in this case”.
“Sharing their experiences with police and throughout the judicial process has required grit and courage,” she said.
“They have had their memories attacked and attempts made to discredit their account. They have withstood the challenges and their voices heard. They should be incredibly proud of their actions and I hope these verdicts bring some measure of peace and closure.
“I would also like to acknowledge the professionalism and tenacity of the investigation team and Crown prosecutors, and thank them for their tireless work on this case.
“And finally, I would like to thank the members of the jury for their careful attention and deliberations throughout this trial.”
Reeves said the Ministry of Justice 2023 Crime and Victims Survey findings estimates more than one in three New Zealand women experience one or more incidents of sexual assault in their lifetime.
“I encourage any person who would like some advice or would like to report a sexual assault to contact police,” she said.
