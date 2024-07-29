During that time the jury is expected to hear from 108 Crown witnesses including the complainants, their friends and associates; bar staff, a taxi driver, medical staff, forensic scientists and police.
Photographic and video evidence will also be presented.
The jury has not been told yet whether Muchirahondo will give evidence in his own defence or call his own witnesses.
He is not obliged to do either.
