Several of the charges against him are representative.

A representative charge means police believe a person has committed multiple offences of the same type in similar circumstances.

John Hope Muchirahondo allegedly raped or sexually violated 15 women.

Muchirahondo - born and raised in Zimbabwe - was arrested in February 2021 after he was accused of assaulting four women.

After he appeared in court for the first time, police made the rare move of releasing a statement about the charges, naming Muchirahondo and inviting other potential victims to come forward.

That resulted in the charges relating to the other 11 women.

His trial in the High Court at Christchurch yesterday before Justice Lisa Preston.

After a lengthy jury selection process, the judge addressed the court yesterday afternoon.

She explained the trial process, what the jury could expect over the next two months and outlined their role and responsibilities.

She said it was “vitally important” that jurors kept an open mind until the end of the trial.

“Pay attention but be aware that the evidence is not complete until the final witness has been called,” she said.

Jurors were also reminded they needed to be dispassionate and disregard any feelings of sympathy for or prejudice against anyone in the trial.

“Emotions have no place on this trial... you need to recognise those as they arise and put them to one side,” she said.

“Do not go onto the internet to investigate anything that arises. Do not be tempted to check names, places, identities... anything of that nature that might help you.

“Please do not read or watch material related to this trial. Concentrate on the material, the evidence you hear in this court.”

After speaking for about 45 minutes, Justice Preston then sent the jury home for the day.

Muchirahondo was born in Zimbabwe and moved to New Zealand.

The six men and six women will return at 10am today to hear the Crown opening - a summary of the case and allegations against Muchirahondo.

Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier will head the case, with the opening delivered by Will Taffs.

Muchirahondo’s lawyer Anselm Williams will then make a brief statement to the jury.

He will give a more fulsome address after the Crown has finished calling witnesses.

The trial is set to run for at least eight weeks and jurors were advised today that it could stretch out to 10.

During that time the jury is expected to hear from 108 Crown witnesses including the complainants, their friends and associates; bar staff, a taxi driver, medical staff, forensic scientists and police.

Photographic and video evidence will also be presented.

The jury has not been told yet whether Muchirahondo will give evidence in his own defence or call his own witnesses.

He is not obliged to do either.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz








