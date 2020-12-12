Second firearms incident in downtown Auckland, week after shooting at Dr Rudi's bar

A second firearms incident at a downtown Auckland bar has been reported less than a week after another. Image / Google Maps

Staff at a bar in downtown Auckland were forced to step in after a punter was seen with a gun late last night.

Authorities were called to a premises on Sale St after reports of someone being in possession of a firearm shortly before midnight.

A police spokeswoman said: "The firearm was taken off the person by staff and they were arrested by police for unlawful possession."

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Asked whether the person involved had threatened anyone in the vicinity, the spokeswoman said: "No indication they were being threatening - just that they were noticed by others to have it in their possession."

The incident comes almost a week after a shooting incident at another downtown Auckland bar - Dr Rudi's Rooftop Brewing Co - at the Viaduct.

Police were called there about 2.45am in the early hours of last Sunday after shots were fired into the foyer ceiling.

Police said a "brief altercation" broke out among a group of people outside the bar before someone pulled out a gun. They had earlier been removed from Dr Rudi's.

No one was injured in the incident, but other punters who were there took cover - some reportedly hiding under tables - after the shots were fired.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and will face a number of firearms-related charges as a result.