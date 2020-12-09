Arrest after shooting incident outside Dr Rudi's rooftop bar

A man has been arrested after a serious incident at Dr Rudi's Rooftop bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police this afternoon arrested a 25-year-old man who will be facing a number of firearms-related charges.

A gun was fired after a fight outside the bar at Auckland's Viaduct on Sunday.

Police said at the time, there were plenty of people around and it was extremely lucky nobody was hurt in the 2.45am incident.

"After a brief altercation with others outside of the bar, a firearm was discharged into the foyer ceiling," a police spokeswoman said.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

The incident at Dr Rudi's happened just a fortnight after a shooting was reported at Auckland strip club Calendar Girls.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.