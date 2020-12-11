Christchurch Port Hills fire: Resident says fireworks started blaze

By RNZ

The owner of a Christchurch property where a large scrub fire started has spent a nervous night watching the flames get closer to his home.

At least 50 firefighters have been working through the night to douse a scrub fire in Port Hills which has forced evacuations from homes.

Kester Vos said he noticed the flames around 11pm.

"Within a pretty short time afterwards the police were on the doorstep saying 'you've got two minutes, grab what you can and get out'. The first thing to do was get all the cars off the property and the dogs.

Kester Vos says young people letting off fireworks may have caused the blaze. Photo / Conan Young, RNZ

"Then it was pretty much, okay, we had to clear out of the area, so I've been standing here since 11 o'clock last night."

Vos said the fire was started by young people letting off fireworks.

At first light, two helicopters carried out an aerial survey of the fire.

Fire and Emergency said the flyover "looked positive" and the weather today should help firefighters.

The Community and Public Health division of the Canterbury District Health Board issued a public health warning on Saturday morning for smoke from the fire.

Firefighters near the site where the fire began on Port Hills Rd in Christchurch. Photo / Conan Young, RNZ

There was potential that sensitive groups – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly – might experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation, it said.

Medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton recommended that people affected by the smoke should close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11.10pm last night.

Residents evacuated from about 10 properties on Port Hills Rd still can't return to their homes, but those from Avoca Valley Rd can.

No more evacuations are planned.

Civil Defence is co-ordinating accommodation at St Martin's School Hall for anyone who needs assistance.

A police cordon between Curries Rd and Chapman Rd on SH76. Photo / Chris Lynch, RNZ

Fire and Emergency estimated the fire had burnt through about 15 hectares.

Area Commander Dave Stackhouse said the flyover looked positive: "Our crews did a fantastic job stopping the fire from spreading up the hills and potentially impacting homes.

"Our priority this morning is to keep it within the area we have currently contained it to.

"The weather is on our side, with only light winds forecast, this should help us in our work throughout today," he said.

At the height of the fire, 15 appliances and crews were deployed.

"The 50 firefighters on the ground are focusing on protecting structures along Port Hills Road and were working hard to stop the fire from spreading further up the hill.

"There have been partial evacuations along Avoca Valley Road and, working alongside police, we have been liaising with affected residents in the area," Stackhouse said.

One structure, a small cabin, has been lost.

The fire started in the area of Alderson Ave, off the Port Hills Rd, close to the suburb of Hillsborough.

It was on the side of the hills facing the city, so Christchurch residents could see it and were phoning Fire and Emergency.

State Highway 76 has been shut off at Curries Rd and motorists are being directed away from the area.

UPDATE 8:20AM

SH76 Hillsborough remains CLOSED between Curries Rd and Chapmans Rd, due to a fire. Please continue to detour via Chapmans Rd, Cumnor Terrace, Maunsell St & Curries Rd. ^EHhttps://t.co/5RTXYkPFxK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) December 11, 2020

Fire and Emergency put out four fires in the area early on Wednesday. The fires were considered suspicious at the time, as witnesses saw people leaving the scene.

Early this morning, shift manager Brent Dunne said crews were working to cut the latest fire off and establish water supplies.

Dunne said motorists were advised to stay away from the area.

One of New Zealand's most devastating fires spread across the Port Hills in 2017, killing a helicopter pilot, burning 1600 hectares of land, gutting 11 homes and damaging more.

Witnesses were in court in August as Insurer IAG, lines company Orion and Christchurch Adventure Park debated who should pay for the damage.

The 2017 fires began in two separate locations several kilometres apart but merged, and prompted a review of the fire services in New Zealand, culminating in the formation of a national fire service - Fire and Emergency.

Efforts were made after those fires to plant 10 million trees in the area to reforest it.

