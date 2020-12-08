Four suspicious fires in Christchurch's Port Hills

There has been a spate of suspicious fires in Christchurch's Port Hills early this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews attended four fires in the area between 12am-1am on Wednesday.

Three of the fires were on Summit Rd and one was on Governors Bay Rd.

The spokesman said they are all being treated as suspicious and referred to police.

The fires ranged in size from 20mx20m to 100mx12m.

Fire crews from the Sumner, Lyttelton and Governors Bay stations attended.

Caleb Alexander told the Herald he was on the Port Hills with friends and saw a flare shoot over the hill on the sugarloaf side which he says started the fire.

"A cause of the fires is yet to be determined," the spokesman said.