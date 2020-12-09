Cantabrians more likely to experience road rage, finds AA Insurance survey

The AA Insurance Lifestyle and Driver survey found more than a third of Kiwi drivers say they have experienced road rage over the Christmas period. Photo / 123RF

Cantabrians are more likely to have experienced road rage, according to a new survey.

The AA Insurance Lifestyle and Driver survey found more than a third of Kiwi drivers say they have experienced road rage over the Christmas period, especially those aged 18-34 (52 per cent) and those living in Canterbury (43 per cent).

The respondents have either experienced road rage themselves or from others.

AA spokeswoman Amelia Macandrew said people should be mindful of this and embrace the Christmas spirit on the roads.

"I think it's one of those times where people need to take their time and be patient, follow the road rules and just practice good old-fashioned courtesy while they're out on the road."

Macandrew said it extends to carpark etiquette too.

Thirty-one per cent of Kiwis said their car had been damaged by a runaway supermarket trolley.

"One AA Insurance customer learnt the hard way, when a witness saw a man let go of a trolley which promptly rolled into his car and caused over $1600 worth of damage to the guard and wheel.

"The man who caused the damage had a quick look at the damage, then swiftly left the scene without leaving a note. Sadly, his behaviour appears to be the rule rather than the exception."

The survey also found in the majority of cases where a driver has damaged another parked car, they fail to own up and leave their details (83 per cent).