New Zealand

Revealed: Police to launch Operation Cobalt 'gang taskforce' in Auckland as part of nationwide crackdown on turf wars and guns

7 minutes to read
Police set up checkpoints and pulled over Killer Beez gang members travelling to Auckland for their AGM. Video / Brett Phibbs

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

Police are planning to launch a dedicated operation across Auckland and smaller teams around the country to tackle the growing violence between gangs and intimidating behaviour in public.

The Herald understands that Operation Cobalt will

