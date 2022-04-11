Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Police gangs crackdown: 'Resounding success' or 'business as usual'? Poto Williams, Mark Mitchell clash over Operation Tauwhiro

7 minutes to read
Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

The number of illegal guns seized during a nationwide crackdown on gangs over the past year has been bolstered by counting firearms discovered during routine police work or other investigations, the Herald can reveal.

