Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Police ordered to apologise for withholding national gun seizure statistics

4 minutes to read
Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

By
Lane Nichols

Assistant Chief of Staff

Police have been ordered to apologise for failing to release national gun seizure statistics that revealed New Zealand is awash with firearms.

Police are stepping up efforts to crack down on the deadly weapons by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.