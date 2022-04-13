Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Operation Tauwhiro: Police allege Auckland man tried to buy Glock pistols from undercover officer after tip from US Homeland Security

6 minutes to read
Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

A cache of illegal firearms was discovered in a raid on the home of an Auckland man who allegedly tried to buy two Glock pistols from an undercover police officer, according to court documents.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.