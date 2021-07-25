Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Drive-by shootings and Molotov cocktail firebombs in tit-for-tat turf war between King Cobras and Rebels gangs over Māngere

6 minutes to read
The Rebels and King Cobra gangs have been in a tit-for-tat turf war in Auckland since the beginning of May. Photo / NZME

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

The turf war between the Rebels and the King Cobras gangs has continued to escalate with two shootings and an attempted arson on a nightclub in the past seven days.

A home in Māngere linked

