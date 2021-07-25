Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Jarrod Gilbert: Moerewa 1979 - The brutal gang battle you've never heard about

5 minutes to read
New Zealand's most serious incident of gang violence occurred in Moerewa in 1979. Photo / Michael Cunningham

New Zealand's most serious incident of gang violence occurred in Moerewa in 1979. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZ Herald
By: Jarrod Gilbert

OPINION:

For many people, the sporadic outbreaks of gang violence that have occurred in the past couple of years may feel like the start of something new and unnerving, largely because gang violence went quiet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.