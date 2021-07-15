Gang tensions: Gunshots heard before vehicle torched in Māngere, Auckland

Gunshots and a torched car overnight in Auckland are linked to gang tensions between the Rebels and King Cobras, police say. Photo / File

Hours after police were called to a shooting incident in central Auckland, officers responded to another report of gunshots that police say was possibly the result of rising gang tensions.

Shortly before 12.30am today, authorities were sent to a house on Favona Rd after members of the public reported hearing gunshots being fired.

"Police attended and located a number of items, including an empty shotgun cartridge."

Not long after this incident, however, a vehicle was torched on Raglan Rd in nearby Māngere.

"Police do not believe these incidents are random and are investigating the possibility they are linked to the recent ongoing tensions between the King Cobras and Rebels gangs."

Police have not said whether or not anyone has been arrested or is being sought in relation to either incident.

Residents in the area are advised that police are actively investigating the situation and, as a result, locals can see an increased police presence in the area today.

"We thank our community for quickly reporting hearing gunshots and acknowledge this would have been very frightening for them."

The incident came just hours after police and emergency services rushed to an incident in Penrose and Ellerslie after initial reports that a man had stolen a vehicle from Church St.

When approached by police officers, the man instead highjacked two members of the public before eventually being shot by police. He was said to be in a stable condition in hospital this morning.

That shooting came after a man was shot and killed by police in Hamilton following an armed stand-off with police last night.