Police at a retail crime scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A retailer community group is going to the Ombudsman after a police refusal to release figures on the number of arrests it has made of offenders who have committed retail crime.
Internal police data has revealed that retail crime is continuing to surge under the National-led Government, with a 17% increase in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.
The Dairy and Business Owners’ Group, which released the data it sourced from policedata.nz, then made an OIA request asking how many arrests were made following the spike of 8207 more thefts such as shoplifting, 66 more cases of assault and 17 more cases of sexual assault and related offences over the period in question.
“Disappointingly police gave our team nothing despite answering exactly the same question on 8 March 2024,” said Sunny Kaushal, immediate past chair of the group.
There was also a total of 106 sexual assaults, up from 89, according to the data.
The data paints a unflattering picture of the Government’s key policy pledge to crack down on retail crime with the introduction of new police initiatives to curb violence and anti-social behaviour.
Group chair Manish Thakkar said the 5% fall in robberies meant there was still an average of two and a half robberies happening each day, and police were still handling 18 burglaries daily even with the 10% fall in incidences of unlawful entry.
He said it was bad news that assaults were up 4%, equally to 11 a day, and worryingly, sexual offences had risen 19%.
“Police is happy to work with the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group to provide them with more in-depth data on retail crime where we are able, and we have reached out to Mr Thakkar to provide the retailer community with more suitable data,” the police spokeswoman added.