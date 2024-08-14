“That is why we have brought our complaint to the Ombudsman on 6 August.”

Police data showed retail crime had spiked 17%. Photo / Haden Woodward

Kaushal said it was important for the question to be answered because it would show whether the Government and police were serious about addressing retail crime as a priority.

In a previous response, the figure showed that just 3% of offenders were arrested in 2023 compared to 45% in 2015.

“Police are declining to give us result codes for retail crime scenes,” Kaushal said.

“Information they had previously given us goes back to 2015. We have gone to the Ombudsman as we want to know if arrests have increased as retail crime continues to spike.”

A police spokeswoman said that upon review, police recognised that the data previously provided to the group via the “K9 result codes” were “not robust and should not have been provided”.

“Therefore, the second response did not provide data. However, we recognise police could have looked into other options to provide relevant data, and we are working on this now,” the spokeswoman said.

Sunny Kaushal, immediate past president of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

Over the five months, shoplifting and theft spiked to 49,505 cases, up from 41,298 last year, and 1670 assault cases were attended by police, an increase from 1604.

There was also a total of 106 sexual assaults, up from 89, according to the data.

The data paints a unflattering picture of the Government’s key policy pledge to crack down on retail crime with the introduction of new police initiatives to curb violence and anti-social behaviour.

Group chair Manish Thakkar said the 5% fall in robberies meant there was still an average of two and a half robberies happening each day, and police were still handling 18 burglaries daily even with the 10% fall in incidences of unlawful entry.

He said it was bad news that assaults were up 4%, equally to 11 a day, and worryingly, sexual offences had risen 19%.

“Police is happy to work with the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group to provide them with more in-depth data on retail crime where we are able, and we have reached out to Mr Thakkar to provide the retailer community with more suitable data,” the police spokeswoman added.



