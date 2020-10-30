Referendum results: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals how she voted on euthanasia and cannabis

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed she voted "yes" on both the euthanasia and the cannabis referenda.

Ardern released the information after New Zealanders were told the preliminary results at 2pm today.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister confirmed she voted yes in both referenda and will progress any legislation in line with the will of the people following the release of the final results next week.

New Zealanders have voted yes on euthanasia, no on cannabis legalisation, preliminary numbers show.

With an estimated 17 per cent of votes still to be counted, 65.2 per cent voted in support of the End of Life Choice Act, while 53.1 per cent voted against the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill.

Recent polls had the "no" vote on legalising cannabis substantially ahead of the "yes" vote.

The final results, which include the special votes, will be released on November 6, next Friday.

Act party leader David Seymour thanked MPs for supporting the End of Life Choice Bill through Parliament.

He also thanked Dame Jenny Gibbs for "giving me the courage as a young MP to pursue this cause", Brooke van Veldon for her work in rallying support in Parliament for the bill, and National Party MP Chris Bishop.

He said New Zealand would be "a kinder, more compassionate, more humane society - what a great day to be a Kiwi".

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick said the final result on cannabis legalisation wouldn't be known until November 6.

"Today's result shows what we had long assumed, that it was going to be really close and that we need to wait for the specials to be sure of the result.

"We have said from the outset that this would always come down to voter turnout. We've had record numbers of special votes, so I remain optimistic.

"New Zealand has had a really mature and ever-evolving conversation about drug laws in this country and we've come really far in the last three years.

"Many who have traditionally felt disenfranchised by the political system may have their voices heard at the specials. We'll wait to see how that plays out next week".

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, who supported a "yes" vote on cannabis, told the Herald before the results were released that legalising cannabis could make a positive difference in thousands of people's lives.

"The jury is out on whether New Zealand will move with the times, recognise the reality of widespread cannabis availability and use and regulate around that, or whether it will continue to look the other way and let the harmful impacts of prohibition continue to be felt."

Seymour hosted an event at Parliament from 1pm that heard from Shirley Seales and, via Skype from New York, Matt Vickers - the mother and widowed husband of euthanasia campaigner Lecretia Seales.

Shirley Seales gave an emotional speech acknowledging her daughter's legacy.

"I'm sure [Lecretia] would never have imagined that she would still be acknowledged for the part she has played. She would be very humbled and I know she would want others acknowledged."