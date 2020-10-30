'A sad day for Aotearoa': Kiwis react to cannabis and euthanasia referenda results

Kiwis on Twitter said the cannabis referendum result is bad news for country's minorities. Photo / File

The referenda results are out and show the majority of those who voted said yes to euthanasia and no to legalising cannabis in New Zealand.

The results were announced at 2pm today and caused lively discussion across social media, with people on both sides of the issues commenting on the majority's decision.

The #referendum2020 hashtag was trending on Twitter after the announcement, with many Kiwis making their views clear on the results.

Most top tweets using the hashtag were disappointed with the cannabis referendum result.

NZ voting to make sure we can all live in pain but we're allowed to kill ourselves, is this the biggest self own ever — f*male b*tch (@Ahhmandah) October 30, 2020

If you drink alcohol and voted no in the cannabis referendum, you're a cowardly hypocrite #Referendum2020 #NewZealand — Camden Badger (@Camdenbadger) October 30, 2020

So... we can legally end our lives but we can't use natural drugs to treat the pain/issue while we're alive? Mmmmkay. #Referendum2020 — Tammy 💚 (@TheTammyB) October 30, 2020

Several Twitter users agreed the cannabis referendum result means New Zealanders failed the country's Māori and Pasifika communities, as well as those with illnesses who could benefit from the use of cannabis.

Cannabis legalisation was a public health issue and a racism issue. New Zealand has failed the ill and Māori and Pasifika communities today. Incredibly disappointing and this is something that will forever be a stain on our image as a progressive nation. #Referendum2020 — caleb (@itscalebryan) October 30, 2020

So we got a death wish and no pain relief I love being disabled — 🌈Them in a Dress🌈 (@Catherine_andy) October 30, 2020

ah well. We've missed out on a significant positive change for another generation but at least Ardern didn't waste her time issuing a one sentence statement that would have cost her nothing — Francis McRae (@FrankMcRae) October 30, 2020

i wanna give nana an edible not take her out goddamn — Talia Marshall (@princesstehangi) October 30, 2020

Several Kiwis are still calling on the Government to act on the issue of cannabis, because they believe the power needs to be taken away from gangs.

Well at least the gangs are happy. #weed — Cate HellOween 🎃 (@CateOwen) October 30, 2020

I hope people who voted no understand that this result will not mean fewer people use cannabis, it will mean they’re using a product that is in the hands of literally anyone and has zero quality control — Rachel Thomas (@rachjthomas) October 30, 2020

Anyone who voted 'no' on the cannabis referendum needs to take a long hard look at themselves. You voted for the racist status quo. You voted against overwhelming evidence that legalising cannabis is the safest thing to do. Shame. On. You. — Chloe Ann-King (@GGrucilla) October 30, 2020

The Pākehā majority have voted against justice for Māori and the ending of racist criminalisation for low-level drug use. This is a sad day in the history of Aotearoa. — Jack McDonald (@tautokai) October 30, 2020

Both of these referenda results are bad news for Māori and that makes me very sad. — Laura O'Connell Rapira (@laura_oc_rapira) October 30, 2020

I respectfully demand a clear indication of this new govt's weed law reform goals. This is now one of the biggest social issues that they are currently doing little about. Removal of criminal penalties for personal use and cultivation a bare minimum. Real medical access urgent. — Sam Gribben (@AotearoaSam) October 30, 2020

Final results, which include around 480,000 special votes, will be released next Friday, November 6.