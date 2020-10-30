'A sad day for Aotearoa': Kiwis react to cannabis and euthanasia referenda results

The referenda results are out and show the majority of those who voted said yes to euthanasia and no to legalising cannabis in New Zealand.
The results were announced at 2pm today and caused lively discussion across social media, with people on both sides of the issues commenting on the majority's decision.
The #referendum2020 hashtag was trending on Twitter after the announcement, with many Kiwis making their views clear on the results.
Most top tweets using the hashtag were disappointed with the cannabis referendum result.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Several Twitter users agreed the cannabis referendum result means New Zealanders failed the country's Māori and Pasifika communities, as well as those with illnesses who could benefit from the use of cannabis.
Several Kiwis are still calling on the Government to act on the issue of cannabis, because they believe the power needs to be taken away from gangs.
Final results, which include around 480,000 special votes, will be released next Friday, November 6.
Read More
- Referendum results live: NZ votes yes on euthanasia, no on cannabis legalisation - NZ Herald
- Referendum results: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals how she voted on euthanasia and canna...
- New Zealanders say 'yes' to euthanasia - so what happens now? - NZ Herald
- Cannabis legalisation rejected - what happens next - NZ Herald