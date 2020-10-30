Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Election 2020: Damien Venuto: History shows the cannabis result is far from over

5 minutes to read

The cannabis result could easily still be flipped. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Vote2020

OPINION:

The results released today on the cannabis referendum are by no means the final say we'll have on the matter.

As we wait for the 480,000 special votes to be counted, the issue still

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.