Multiple people were caught in a rip at an unpatrolled Port Waikato beach. Photo / NZ Herald
An 11-year-old was pulled out of the water semi-conscious and kept on oxygen until paramedics arrived.
His mum and two younger brothers were also rescued.
An 11-year-old owes his life to Carl Morgan’s decision to stay back yesterday and cook snags on the BBQ after a Port Waikato volunteer lifeguard shift.
In a frenetic 5-10 minutes, Morgan and three mates went from manning the BBQ at a local film festival to plunging through the surf and only just reaching the already-sunken 11-year-old in time to pull him from below the waves.
The boy had got into trouble at Sunset Beach along with his mum and two younger brothers.
“They got swept across the beach into a huge rip,” Morgan said.
“We were looking at them and thinking, ‘Oh, we should probably go talk to them and get them out’,” Morgan said.
“And in the time between spotting them and ... getting ready to go down and talk to them, they got swept up really quick.”
The four lifeguards jumped into “full response mode”, gripping rescue tubes and one rescue board.
The two youngest boys were pulled out fairly fast.
But beyond them, the mother in her early 30s had been swept out near a sandbar, while the 11-year-old was losing his fight to survive.
Morgan, with his rescue tube, got to the boy first.
“He was pretty much underwater by the time I got to him,” he said.
He said there’s no doubt the boy would’ve drowned if the lifeguards hadn’t spotted him from their barbie.
And even though his mum had been pushed near a sandbar, she also might’ve died as it’s often the case that parents seeing their children in trouble will keep trying to rescue them and end up drowning themselves, he said.
Pulling the pair from the water, the four lifeguards carried the 11-year-old up the beach and put oxygen on him.
Sunset Beach Surf Lifesaving Club president Malcolm Beattie said he’s also worried that more people are coming to the beach later in the day.
His beach will be patrolled by paid lifeguards, who are typically on duty until 7pm, from Monday December 23 to mid-February, with volunteer patrols on the weekends.
But in times when paid lifeguards aren’t on duty, he’s now wondering whether his volunteers will have to work later into the evening or maybe even longer hours to try to keep people safe.
“There’s been five major incidents so far in the last three weeks that have all been out of [volunteer] hours and people were just bloody lucky that the lifeguards hadn’t gone home,” he said.
Realistically, recreational swimmers shouldn’t be entering any West Coast beaches when patrolled flags haven’t been put out, he said.
He thinks the increase in people coming later in the day could be because of new housing development and more people moving into the area and into South Auckland – some of whom might not be familiar with water safety.