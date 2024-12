Emergency services are dealing with an incident on Pāpāmoa Beach.

Police have recovered the body of a person from the water off Papamoa Beach Road, in Papamoa.

Police said a member of the public discovered the person in the water around 12.45pm.

A formal identification process was under way and could take some time.

Police said they were unable to comment further at this stage.

Reports earlier came in of an emergency response on Pāpāmoa Beach this afternoon.