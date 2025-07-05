Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

On The Up: Community learning hub empowers migrant parents in Bay of Plenty

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

There have been up to 25 to 35 parents attending each session held at Pāpāmoa College. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

There have been up to 25 to 35 parents attending each session held at Pāpāmoa College. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

On a cold winter night, about 30 people crouch over desks at Pāpāmoa College, pens at the ready.

They aren’t high school students, but mums and dads heading back to school to learn about their adopted homeland.

A community learning hub has been launched in the Bay of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times