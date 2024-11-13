Multicultural Tauranga president Premila D’Mello said the event was “absolutely amazing and fantastic”.

Hundreds of migrants were welcomed on to the Maungatapu Marae. Photo / Tessa Chrisp Photography

“By sharing our cultures, art and traditions, we enrich the tapestry of the community.

“I don’t know everybody here. They’ve just heard about it and come to it so it’s brought people together.”

She likened the experience to putting a plant in the ground.

“This is us getting rooted and planted. You have given us tūrangawaewae, a place to stand and we are honoured and humbled by it at the same time.”

Mohamed Amin, part of the Bangladesh Association of Bay of Plenty which has more than 500 members, said it was his first time on a marae.

“It’s beautiful and I feel so pleased and proud to be here.”

Association press secretary Tanvir Tanin said the event showcased a lot of cultures and unity which was “really awesome”.

Vic Petilla from the Philippines said its community was growing.

He moved to Tauranga in 2018 and worked in information technology but said Filipinos had jobs in various industries.

Dipika Patel said her journey to New Zealand started 25 years ago and the kiwifruit industry in particular had provided many opportunities for people from India in the Bay of Plenty.

She said the event was very representative of their culture.

“It is a very good embracing (Māori) culture and being accepting of each other’s good and bad.”

Fungai Mhlanga, originally from Zimbabwe and immigrating to New Zealand in 2006, encouraged fellow migrants to discover more about the Māori history, the Treaty of Waitangi and te reo Māori.

“We should not live in isolation. Let’s connect with tangata whenua and continue to grow relationships.”

‘Journey of understanding’

Western Bay of Plenty mayor James Denyer said it was important to support the migrant community and help them on the journey of understanding Māori and Pākehā culture.

Denyer said he had given some citizenships to people in the crowd and it was nice to keep in contact and support them.

Tauranga City Council diversity and culture advisor Haidee Kalirai told the crowd, “we really feel the significance of this day and what it represents”.

“Today is an important day for our recent arrivals, and it’s also a reminder of the deep respect we hold for te tangata whenua, the people of the land. Aotearoa, a welcoming place for all.”

Ngāi Te Rangi master of ceremonies Reon Tuanau. Photo / Tessa Chrisp Photography

“Your journeys have brought you here from diverse places, each with unique cultures, stories and aspirations. Here in this place, you bring your strengths, your dreams, your energy, which enrich the Tauranga community.”

Ngāi Te Rangi deputy chief executive Roimata Ah Sam said the day was about mana whenua to mana whenua “welcoming people who have come here from other lands to give them a sense of belonging”.

“What this starts showing is that we are good people and our intent is to live harmoniously with everyone. It breaks down barriers and lets them know we are not these frightful, terrifying natives who don’t want you here.”

Ah Sam said the iwi was focused on “practising the Treaty of Waitangi and our responsibility as kaitiaki (guardians)”.

Some of the migrants on the day had lived in Tauranga Moana 20 years and never stepped foot on a marae, she said.

“That is the normal part of our ecosystem and we’re welcoming people here so they get a better understanding of who we are and how to live together cohesively. It is better to know your friendly neighbour rather to fear the unknown enemy.”

It was particularly important in these times when Māori were often portrayed as divisive or not wanting anything to do with Pākehā.

“But it’s the opposite. We want people to respect Tauranga Moana, the place they now call their new home and come with the understanding they’re welcomed.”

Ngāi Te Rangi master of ceremonies Reon Tuanau said it was about acknowledging “we are all in this world together”.

He said Tauranga meant anchorage, a fishing ground and a place to land and many people had made that journey.











