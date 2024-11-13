“Your journeys have brought you here from diverse places, each with unique cultures, stories and aspirations. Here in this place, you bring your strengths, your dreams, your energy, which enrich the Tauranga community.”
Ngāi Te Rangi deputy chief executive Roimata Ah Sam said the day was about mana whenua to mana whenua “welcoming people who have come here from other lands to give them a sense of belonging”.
“What this starts showing is that we are good people and our intent is to live harmoniously with everyone. It breaks down barriers and lets them know we are not these frightful, terrifying natives who don’t want you here.”
Ah Sam said the iwi was focused on “practising the Treaty of Waitangi and our responsibility as kaitiaki (guardians)”.
Some of the migrants on the day had lived in Tauranga Moana 20 years and never stepped foot on a marae, she said.
“That is the normal part of our ecosystem and we’re welcoming people here so they get a better understanding of who we are and how to live together cohesively. It is better to know your friendly neighbour rather to fear the unknown enemy.”