Making NZ top destination for international students

“With international student enrolments steadily increasing since 2023, we want to supercharge that growth track and make New Zealand the destination of choice for international students.”

Stanford said to support this, from November the Government will increase in-study work rights from 20 to 25 hours per week for eligible student visa holders and extend eligibility for in-study work rights to all tertiary students in approved exchange or Study Abroad programmes, including programmes one-semester long.

In addition, Stanford said the following two aspects will be investigated.

First, the Government will introduce a short-duration work visa of up to six months to provide some international graduates who do not qualify for post-study work rights, allowing time to seek employment in their field of study under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) pathway.

Second, there will be updates to make it easier for students to apply for multi-year visas.

The International Education Going for Growth Plan sets out short, medium and long-term actions for agencies to boost New Zealand’s presence in overseas markets, attract talented students, build sector capacity and capability, and support the university sector through system improvements.

Its objectives are to raise awareness of New Zealand as a study destination in overseas countries from 38% in 2024, to 42% in 2027 and 44% by 2034; to grow student enrolments from 83,700 in 2024 to 105,000 in 2027 and 119,000 by 2034; and to increase the proportion of prospective students rating NZ among their top three choices of study destination from 18% in 2024 to 20% in 2027 and 22% in 2034.

“In the short term, Education New Zealand will focus its promotional efforts on markets with the highest potential for growth,” Stanford said.

“Across all markets, promotional activities will aim to elevate awareness of New Zealand as a premier study destination that is a safe and welcoming place to live and learn.

“To achieve our ambitious target, we’re taking a considered and strategic approach. It’s important to strike the right balance between increasing student numbers, maintaining the quality of education, and managing broader impacts on New Zealanders. Our plan will deliver that.”