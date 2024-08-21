The tribunal heard Ngāi Te Rangi’s application in June.

‘Irreversible harm to te reo Māori’

A Ngāi Te Rangi statement claimed the Government prioritising English would cause “irreversible harm to te reo Māori” and breached Treaty of Waitangi principles.

Stanley estimated the tribe had spent almost $100,000 on legal bills preparing the claim and additional costs associated with the process could see total spending reach $300,000.

The iwi has also lodged a claim to recover costs from the tribunal.

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley, kaumatua Hauata Palmer, chairman Charlie Tawhiao and Tipene Walters at the Orongomai Marae in Upper Hutt. Photo / Tessa Chrisp Photography

Stanley said Ngāi Te Rangi’s “money is urgently needed elsewhere”.

“It could be used for our employment programmes and housing social and health initiatives.”

However, he said: “Fighting for your language is a good fight”.

As soon as the urgent case was granted, the iwi had achieved its goal of slowing the Government down and allowing other iwi to follow suit, he said.

Māori imagery, the Olympics and ‘Kiwitanga’

Ngāi Te Rangi chairman Charlie Tawhiao – who lodged the iwi’s initial claim – said te reo Māori was important as it was not just about Māoritanga but “Kiwitanga”.

He said the Government prioritising English also appeared to contradict the celebration of Māori culture by the New Zealand team at the Olympics by many athletes who may or may not be Māori.

“When I watched the Olympics, I saw how much Māori imagery in the culture was reflected. The most common theme amongst them all was their relationship to this place — whether it was a greenstone taonga or korowai they wore, or a Māori greeting they used, or the haka.”

The statement said Ngāi Te Rangi had already had funding cuts to some of its kaupapa Māori initiatives, having a “detrimental” effect on its effort to revitalise te reo — which remained “fragile”.

RNZ reported counsel for the Crown advised the tribunal in May the Government was committed to upholding its legal obligations under the Māori Language Act and recognised te reo Māori as a “taonga of iwi and Māori”.

The tribunal was expected to release its findings in the coming months.

The offices of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka were approached for comment.

