Bay of Plenty Times

Orca pod amazes Tauranga jetskier near Whangamatā

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·SunLive·
3 mins to read

It was the first time Greg Murphy had encountered orca while on a jetski. Photo / Greg Murphy

A fishing trip with some mates near Whangamatā turned into a trip of a lifetime for a Tauranga resident who encountered a pod of orca.

Greg Murphy and three mates were stunned when a pod of orca appeared out of nowhere just 400m off Slipper Island, Whangamatā on July

