One of the juvenile orca, which came just metres from Murphy's jetski. Photo / Greg Murphy

Murphy said the male mostly kept his distance while the younger orca were inquisitive and playful.

“They would come and go, swim around the back of the ski, roll to the side to have a look, then move on before coming back again.”

“One of the juveniles and another orca just came firing in from under the boat, which was pretty incredible to see.”

He said it was the first time he’d seen orca while on a jetski.

“I’ve seen them twice before from a boat, but they never came very close. This time, they were right there with us – it was unreal.”

A pod of orca glided past a group of fishermen 400m off Slipper Island near Whangamatā on July 5. Photo / Greg Murphy

The experience was both exciting and humbling for Murphy, who felt “very small” amidst the giants.

“It was incredible to have them so close. They were just hanging around, and we eventually left them to carry on about their day.”

Interacting with orca

The Department of Conservation (DoC) offered advice on how to interact with orca if coming into contact with them.

If approached by orca, anyone in a vessel should stop and turn engines off and just enjoy the encounter until the animals are ready to move on – and don’t chase after them.

Vessels should not come within 50m of an orca. No more than three vessels should be within 300m of any marine mammal at any time.

Vessels should approach orca from behind and to the side; do not circle them, obstruct their path or cut through any group.

Operate your boat slowly and quietly at “no wake” speed when within 300m of an orca, and avoid sudden noises that could startle the animals.

Orca sightings can be reported to DoC by calling 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) or by filling out an online form.

Sightings were always of interest and helped increase DoC knowledge of cetacean distribution and movements around New Zealand.