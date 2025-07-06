At 10, Karetai-Barrett helped deliver a petition to the steps of Parliament seeking to remove the provision for community polls to overturn council decisions to introduce Māori wards.

“Fast-forward five years later, Christopher Luxon’s decided: ‘yeah, nah, we don’t want that’. I’m cycling to Parliament to say: ‘yeah, yeah, we’re having it’.”

Under law introduced by the coalition Government, councils which established a Māori ward from 2020 without a public referendum had the option of either scrapping the ward or holding a binding public poll during the October 2025 local elections.

The legislation will spark a raft of local referenda around the country.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has agreed to receive Karetai-Barrett in Wellington.

“I said Christopher Luxon originally because he’s the prime minister, but Chris Hipkins stepped up and he’s happy to meet me. In my opinion, he’s a way cooler guy.

“We’ll show Christopher Luxon who’s boss.”

The Whakatāne High School student’s message to those opposed to Māori wards was to think about it a bit more.

“There’s not really any reason to oppose it. Look into it, think about it a bit more. It’s such a smart thing that should be normal,” Karetai-Barrett told Local Democracy Reporting.

“My message is to vote yes for Māori wards, don’t get rid of them.”

Karetai-Barrett arrived in Whanganui on Thursday and was back on the road on Friday morning. He plans to be on the steps of Parliament at 1pm next Wednesday, July 9.

Karetai-Barrett’s route covers nearly 900km over 11 days, cycling through small towns to avoid state highways and find safer cycling.

The cycling campaign has been supported by well-wishers along the way, including Whanganui councillor Charlotte Melser and Te Ao Hou Marae leader Geoff Hipango.

Most of the time, he is cycling alone.

He walked and cycled the 87km each way from Whakatāne to Tauranga and back during the April school holidays.

The two campaigns had changed him, he said.

“It’s made me a bit more resilient. On my walk to Tauranga, I didn’t expect it to be as difficult as it was. At the end of the walk, I wasn’t even walking anymore, I was shuffling.”

He had also lost weight but gained muscle, and had grown a couple of centimetres in height.

The journey to Whanganui through the central North Island had hit some bad weather, including “a torrential downpour and rain near hail level” and was rerouted several times, but had been “pretty good” overall.

“It’s been quite chill. I listen to all my rock ’n’ roll – AC/DC, The Offspring, Bon Jovi – those are the main three things I listen to.”

People warned him to watch out for semi-trailer trucks on the roads.

“But they’re the best drivers on the road. They give me so much space. A lot of the cars aren’t so kind. I skimmed my bars on someone’s doors as they were coming past at 100 kilometres an hour.”

Karetai-Barrett said the response from the public had been reasonable.

“When I walked to Tauranga, I had lots of people saying nasty things on Facebook, but I haven’t seen one hate comment this time.”

“I think Jack’s amazing,” Melser said. “It’s so rare to find a rangatahi of his age with this level of conviction for a kaupapa that most people his age aren’t even aware of.”

Karetai-Barrett is already planning his next campaign ride – the 3000km Te Araroa trail during the summer.

He is considering physiotherapy as a career, not politics.

“Too stressful. I don’t want some random 15-year-old kid biking up to see me to tell me I’m wrong.”

Candidate nominations opened around the country today for October’s local government elections.

Whanganui District Council is introducing a Māori ward for the first time this year.

Melser said she was excited about seeing who would come forward to stand for council.

“I’ve been hearing whispers and announcements from people who are planning on putting themselves forward.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be a really interesting election, not just because of who’s coming forward but also because of this referendum. It will be fascinating.”

Melser urged people to ensure they are enrolled to vote.

“We are going to need the biggest voter turnout that we have seen in decades.”

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.