Jack Karetai-Barrett is pedalling his way to Parliament in support of Māori wards. The 15-year-old from Whakatāne (centre) is pictured with Whanganui councillor Charlotte Melser (left) and Te Ao Hou Marae leader Geoff Hipango.
Schoolboy campaigner Jack Karetai-Barrett has reached Whanganui on his quest to push the case for Māori wards.
The 15-year-old is cycling to Wellington from his hometown of Whakatāne during his school holidays to deliver a letter to Parliament explaining why Māori wards matter.
Karetai-Barrett (Kai Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha, Rapuwai)had hoped to deliver his message to the Prime Minister, but his request to Christopher Luxon was turned down.
“I reckon he’s just scared of me,” Karetai-Barrett quipped.
At 10, Karetai-Barrett helped deliver a petition to the steps of Parliament seeking to remove the provision for community polls to overturn council decisions to introduce Māori wards.
“Fast-forward five years later, Christopher Luxon’s decided: ‘yeah, nah, we don’t want that’. I’m cycling to Parliament to say: ‘yeah, yeah, we’re having it’.”
Under law introduced by the coalition Government, councils which established a Māori ward from 2020 without a public referendum had the option of either scrapping the ward or holding a binding public poll during the October 2025 local elections.
The legislation will spark a raft of local referenda around the country.
“It’s made me a bit more resilient. On my walk to Tauranga, I didn’t expect it to be as difficult as it was. At the end of the walk, I wasn’t even walking anymore, I was shuffling.”
He had also lost weight but gained muscle, and had grown a couple of centimetres in height.
The journey to Whanganui through the central North Island had hit some bad weather, including “a torrential downpour and rain near hail level” and was rerouted several times, but had been “pretty good” overall.
“It’s been quite chill. I listen to all my rock ’n’ roll – AC/DC, The Offspring, Bon Jovi – those are the main three things I listen to.”
People warned him to watch out for semi-trailer trucks on the roads.