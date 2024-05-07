The man wanted by police over a fatal shooting on Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night has previously been in court for assault and breaching bail.

Earlier today, Detective Inspector Chris Barry named Hone Kay-Selwyn, 31, as the suspected gunman who killed a man on the street.

Kay-Selwyn first appeared in the Waitākere District Court in May 2020 on a charge of assault with intent to injure.

In June 2020, he appeared again after breaching bail.

And in December 2020, he appeared in the Waitākere District Court for breaching community detention conditions.

It remained unclear what resulted from these charges. A police spokesman told the Herald to approach the court for further information on historical matters. He confirmed Kay-Selwyn was not on bail at the time of Sunday’s homicide.

Suspected killer Hone Kay-Selwyn ‘should not be approached’ - police

Emergency services responded to reports someone had fired shots on Ponsonby Rd, in central Auckland, at about 10.18pm on Sunday. A man was found dead outside Saben and Glengarry Wines when officers arrived.

A hearse arrived at the scene at 1.50am and took the body. A specialist team of detectives and a police forensic photographer worked through the night at the scene.

Barry held a press conference at the scene of the crime yesterday, showing photographs of Kay-Selwyn on the night of the shooting.

Today, Barry said police wanted to hear from anyone who had information on Kay-Selwyn’s whereabouts.

“We are reiterating that Kay-Selwyn is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” Barry said.

“Anyone who sights him should contact police immediately on 111.

“We know that the community have several questions about what has occurred in Ponsonby on Sunday evening and we can reassure you police are working tirelessly to give the victim’s family answers and to put this man before the court.”

Barry also issued a warning to anyone who was helping Kay-Selwyn avoid police.

Police were not yet in a position to publicly name the victim in the fatal shooting, he said. Next-of-kin notifications were ongoing.

Chilling footage of suspect after shooting

The Herald has exclusive footage of Kay-Selwyn immediately after the shooting, showing him calmly walking away from the crime scene and talking on his cellphone.

Kay-Selwyn walks into the camera’s frame at 10.17pm, two minutes after the shots were fired.

He glances back at the scene multiple times but continues walking south towards Richmond Rd.

It was the second publicly available footage of the man from Sunday night after police released photographs of Kay-Selywn standing outside a pizza shop.

Kay-Selwyn is of a large build, with short dark hair, a moustache and a beard along his jawline.

He had a tattoo on his left forearm that appeared to read “Forever” and he was wearing a man bag - where police said he was likely carrying his gun - and distinctive jewellery. He had a bracelet on his right arm, a watch on his left and a very large, square-shaped signet ring on his left ring finger.

Yesterday, Barry said Kay-Selwyn had been lingering on the street after being denied entry to a pub. He then allegedly fired multiple shots at a group who had just got out of a car, killing one man.

The street was cordoned off as police did a scene examination. Cordons were lifted about 3pm Monday, after a group had blessed the scene.

Police could be seen sifting the scene for any evidence.

Witness saw body lying on ground

When the first reports of gunshots came in, about two dozen armed officers descended on the scene from all directions. The police Eagle helicopter was circling overhead.

“I saw the body,” one man who worked on Ponsonby Rd told the Herald.

There was screaming and shouting after the man was shot, he said.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Ponsonby Rd on Sunday evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A body was found outside Saben and Glengarry Wines on Ponsonby Rd after a shooting on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said he had worked on the street for 30 years and was feeling “shaky” about returning to work on Monday morning after seeing the brutal slaying the previous night. Others the Herald spoke to on the street were similarly frightened.

Police investigation continues

Today, Barry tried reassuring a frightened public, saying police were working “tirelessly” to put Kay-Selwyn before the courts.

He said police had received “several calls” from people offering information. He thanked them.

