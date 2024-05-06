A man was shot and killed on Ponsonby Rd about 10.15pm last night.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says he was “horrified to hear” about the fatal shooting in Ponsonby overnight, while expressing his frustration at the state of Auckland’s streets given the funding his council has put into crime prevention.

The shooting was not that far from the Mayor’s own place of residence in the city centre.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said a man was denied entry on Sunday night to a Ponsonby Rd bar and lingered on the street before firing a gun multiple times towards a group, killing one man.

Brown passed his thoughts to the victim’s family.

“I was horrified to hear about the incident last night where a man was killed in a shooting down the road from where I live in Ponsonby. My thoughts are with his family. People should feel safe in our city and region. This is not okay,” Brown said.

“Frustratingly, safety in Auckland is something we have been putting a lot of attention on lately. I’ve dug into the Mayor’s budget twice recently to implement crime-stopping programmes, and I hope as these get up and running, they will make a difference.”

Police hunt suspected killer

Police are urgently seeking the suspect, who was seen on CCTV footage lingering on the street.

Around 10.15pm, a group of four people, including the victim, got out of a car and walked towards the man.

Multiple shots were fired by this man, Barry said.

“We are urgently seeking information from the public to find [the suspect].”

He was of a large build, with dark hair, facial hair, and a large tattoo on his left forearm.

“This man is considered extremely dangerous and the public should not approach him.”

“If you see him, or if you know who he is, please phone 111 immediately,” Barry said.

He said anyone who was helping to hide the man would be prosecuted.

“We know there is unease in the community. We would like to reassure Ponsonby residents that a dedicated police team is working diligently to hold this person to account.”

The road was reopened to motorists around 3.30pm.

But a section of the walkway is still closed to pedestrians, keeping them away from the crime scene.

Barry dismissed any speculation about the incident. He said police didn’t know what the man’s motivations could have been.

“We are less than 24 hours into the investigation, so it’s a bit too early to comment,” he said.

Barry said it was “difficult to say” whether it was gang-related or not.

Barry corrected earlier reports it was a drive-by shooting. He said the offender was on foot, on the street, when the shooting happened.

Police believe the suspect was concealing a weapon in his bag.

After opening fire, the man was seen to be walking south on Ponsonby Rd, in the direction of Richmond Rd, following the incident.

The people who were with the victim when he was shot have been shaken by the incident, he said.

On whether the offender has left the country, Barry said police were following usual lines of inquiry for this sort of incident and would not confirm if they were working with Customs.

A Ponsonby Rd worker said he saw a man lying on the footpath after being shot.

The man, who didn’t want to be named, said he had worked on Ponsonby Rd for 30 years and was feeling “shaky” about returning to work this morning after seeing the brutal slaying last night.

“I saw the body, there was only one shot,” he told the Herald.

There was screaming and shouting after the man was shot, he said.

Homicide investigation launched

Emergency services responded to reports of a firearm being discharged outside an address on Ponsonby Rd around 10.18pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton of Auckland City CIB said in a statement this morning.

The man was found dead when they arrived, Bolton said.

“Our investigation is now in the early stages to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

Detective Inspector Chris Barry shows images of the suspect wanted in relation to the shooting on Ponsonby Rd last night. Photo / Dean Purcell

Some two dozen armed police officers descended on the street from all directions last night, according to a Herald photographer, who said the police Eagle helicopter was also circling overhead.

A hearse arrived at the scene at 1.50am, and the man’s body was taken away shortly after.

A specialist team of detectives and a police forensic photographer were working through the scene through the night.

‘No place here’: Local leaders react to deadly violence

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said she had been briefed by the police’s area commander this morning.

“This violence is shocking and it has no place here,” Swarbrick said.

Deputy Auckland Mayor Desley Simpson said the people of Ponsonby are in her thoughts today.

“This will be concerning for businesses and residents. It’s important to let police investigate thoroughly and I’m sure they will update as further information comes to hand,” Simpson said.

Central Auckland MP Chloe Swarbrick says the 'violence is shocking and it has no place here'. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ponsonby Business Association general manager Viv Rosenburg said they were “shocked and saddened”.

An employee from a store near the homicide scene told the Herald police had visited their store this morning to look through CCTV footage, but couldn’t find any images of the offender.

“We usually close at 10pm and leave the store about 10.30pm but we are very lucky that we closed early last night because it wasn’t busy.”

The employee said he was afraid to return to work tonight, but he needs to make money.

‘One shot ring out - and then all hell broke loose

A man who had been on the dance floor of a bar near the scene of the shooting said people rushed outside after hearing the bangs.

“I thought they were fireworks and all of sudden people rushed outside,” he said.

A local who lives close by said he heard “one shot ring out - and then all hell broke loose”.

He was having a drink at the Chapel Bar, but left at 10pm.

He said the street was often packed on Sunday nights with those attending “Sunday sessions” and there was a lot of music and dancing last night.

Chapel bar co-owner Kyle Anderson said two bouncers from his venue went to attend to the victim shortly after the shots were fired.

“Two bouncers rushed up to intervene, but the guy had fled by then.”

His manager closed the doors as soon as the shooting happened to protect patrons, Anderson said.

The incident did not happen at or outside his bar, but a short way down the busy shopping street closer to the Brown St intersection.

Anderson said he did not know what was behind the shooting.

Workers ‘terrified’

A cafe owner nearby said she was “terrified” walking to work this morning after seeing all the police cars.

She is waiting for other shops around her to open so she feels safe to do so as well.

A woman working in a local business just down the road said she was feeling “quite nervous” this morning.

Road closed earlier, detours in place

Ponsonby Rd remained closed to all traffic and pedestrians between Franklin Rd and the intersection of Picton St and Richmond Rd, until around 3.30pm.

But the walkway immediately around the crime scene remained closed for pedestrians.

Earlier, all traffic, including buses, were diverted from that section of the road and delays are expected in the area. The 340m stretch of road remains heavily guarded by armed police.

The were let through the cordon around 4pm, a group of four people.

Police prevented media from taking any images, with what appeared to be a blessing of the scene being carried out.

The group were spreading drops of water out the front of Saben.

A woman and child walked into the cordon, hugging. They are scene embracing the group of four that blessed the footpath.