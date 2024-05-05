Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person has been shot and killed on Ponsonby Rd in central Auckland.

Police were called to the shooting around 10.20pm last night.

Armed officers descended on the street from all directions. Police declined to comment last night, confirming only they were attending a “critical incident”.

At least two dozen armed police descended on the scene not long after 10.20pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One NZME photographer said at least two dozen armed officers were present, while the police helicopter circled overhead.

He said the shooting appeared to have happened on the footpath outside of Glengarry Wines.

A hearse arrived at the scene at 1.50am, with a deceased person being removed shortly after.

A specialist team of detectives and a police forensic photographer were working through the scene through the night.

A specialist team of detectives and a forensic photographer were conducting a scene examination overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

As of 5am Ponsonby Rd remained closed to all traffic and pedestrians between Franklin Rd and the intersection of Picton St and Richmond Rd.

The 340m stretch of road remains heavily guarded by armed police.