A man was shot and killed on Ponsonby Rd about 10.15pm last night.

Police are carrying out a homicide investigation and speaking to a number of witnesses.

Police due to front media and reveal new details at 12.30pm.

Local MP briefed by area commander, local leaders are “shocked and saddened”.

Workers in the area say they feel scared and on edge. The road is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.

Local leaders say violence has “no place” in the community after the deadly shooting on Ponsonby Rd last night.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed on the footpath about 10.15pm.

A Ponsonby Rd worker said he saw a man lying on the footpath after being shot.

At least two dozen armed police descended on the scene not long after 10.20pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man, who didn’t want to be named, said he’d worked on Ponsonby Rd for 30 years and was feeling “shaky” about returning to work this morning after seeing the brutal slaying last night.

“I saw the body, there was only one shot,” he told the Herald.

There was screaming and shouting after the man was shot, he said.

A senior police officer is expected to front media at 12.30pm from the scene and reveal new details about the shooting.

Homicide investigation launched

Emergency services responded to reports of a firearm being discharged outside an address on Ponsonby Rd around 10.18pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton of Auckland City CIB said in a statement this morning.

The man was found dead when they arrived, Bolton said.

“Our investigation is now in the early stages to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

Some two dozen armed police officers descended on the street from all directions last night, according to a Herald photographer, who said the police Eagle helicopter was also circling overhead.

A hearse arrived at the scene at 1.50am, and the man’s body was taken away shortly after.

A specialist team of detectives and a police forensic photographer were working through the scene through the night.

‘No place here’: Local leaders react to deadly violence

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said she had been debriefed by the police’s area commander this morning.

“This violence is shocking and it has no place here,” Swarbrick said.

Deputy Auckland Mayor Desley Simpson said the people of Ponsonby are in her thoughts today.

“This will be concerning for businesses and residents. It’s important to let police investigate thoroughly and I’m sure they will update as further information comes to hand,” Simpson said.

Ponsonby Business Association general manager Viv Rosenburg said they were “shocked and saddened”.

‘One shot ring out - and then all hell broke loose’

A man who had been on the dancefloor of a bar near the scene of the shooting said people rushed outside after hearing the bangs.

“I thought they were fireworks and all of sudden people rushed outside,” he said.

A local who lives close by said he heard “one shot ring out - and then all hell broke loose”.

Police were called to the shooting around 10.20pm last night and the road remains closed this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

He was having a drink at the Chapel Bar, but left at 10pm.

He said the street was often packed on Sunday nights with those attending “Sunday sessions” and there was a lot of music and dancing last night.

Chapel bar co-owner Kyle Anderson said he understood the shooting was a drive-by and two bouncers from his venue went to attend to the victim shortly after the shots were fired.

“Two bouncers rushed up to intervene, but the guy had fled by then.”

His manager closed the doors as soon as the shooting happened to protect patrons, he said.

The incident did not happen at or outside his bar, but a short way down the busy shopping street closer to the Brown St intersection.

Anderson said he did not know what was behind the shooting.

Workers ‘terrified’

A cafe owner nearby said she was “terrified” walking to work this morning after seeing all the police cars.

She is waiting for other shops around her to open so she feels safe to do so as well.

A woman working in a local business just down the road said she was feeling “quite nervous” this morning.

Police opened a homicide investigation this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Road closed, detours in place

Ponsonby Rd remains closed to all traffic and pedestrians between Franklin Rd and the intersection of Picton St and Richmond Rd, until mid-afternoon.

All traffic, including buses, are being diverted from that section of road and delays are expected in the area.

The 340m stretch of road remains heavily guarded by armed police.