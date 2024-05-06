The man police are seeking in relation to the Ponsonby Rd shooting is seen on CCTV walking on Ponsonby Rd in the moments directly after a man was shot and killed.

A man sought by police was captured on CCTV footage talking on a cellphone and walking in a relaxed fashion in the immediate aftermath of the shooting on Ponsonby Rd that left one man dead on Sunday night.

CCTV footage shared with the Herald shows the man walking into frame at 10.17pm, two minutes after the shots were fired at 10.15pm.

He can be seen looking at his cellphone and appears to be making a call on the device while walking away from the scene of the shooting.

He glances back at the scene multiple times, but continues walking south towards Richmond Rd.

Ron Haver, owner of Sol’s Place, a venue just metres from the shooting, said he closed up after an event at 9.45pm.

He was pleased to be opening his cafe and bar again today.

Yesterday, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said the alleged shooter had been lingering on the street after being denied entry to a pub. He then fired multiple shots at a group who had just got out of a car, killing one man.

Haver said the group of people fired at were regulars at a nearby record bar Nami, formerly Conch.

“They were just innocent guys,” Haver told the Herald.

He said the owner of Nami was “very upset”.

Police received ‘number of calls’

Auckland police are combing through the evidence they have received about the man described as extremely dangerous after Sunday night’s fatal shooting on Ponsonby Rd.

In an update this morning, police said they were reviewing “a number” of calls with information about the ongoing investigation.

“We continue to ask anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts to please contact Police immediately on 111,” a spokesperson said.

Security camera footage captured the suspect standing outside a pizza shop. He was of a large build, with short dark hair, a moustache and a beard along his jawline.

The suspect had a tattoo on his left forearm that appeared to read “Brother”, and he was wearing a manbag - where police said he was likely carrying his gun - and distinctive jewellery. He had a bracelet on his right arm, a watch on his left, and a very large, square-shaped signet ring on his left ring finger.

Barry said: “This man is considered extremely dangerous and the public should not approach him. If you see him, or if you know who he is, please phone 111 immediately.”

The suspected killer

Police have little intel at early stage of investigation: Witness saw body lying on ground

Emergency services responded to reports someone had fired shots on Ponsonby Rd about 10.18pm on Sunday. A man was found dead outside Saben and Glengarry Wines when officers arrived.

About two dozen armed officers descended on the scene from all directions. The police Eagle helicopter was circling overhead.

A hearse arrived at the scene at 1.50am and took the body. A specialist team of detectives and a police forensic photographer were working at the scene through the night.

“I saw the body,” one man who worked on Ponsonby Rd told the Herald.

There was screaming and shouting after the man was shot, he said.

He said he had worked on the street for 30 years and was feeling “shaky” about returning to work this morning after seeing the brutal slaying last night. Others the Herald spoke to on the street were similarly frightened.

Detective Inspector Barry held a press conference at the scene yesterday, holding up photos of the wanted man and sharing details of his movements before he allegedly shot his victim.

The suspect tried getting into a pub but was turned away as it was closing, Barry said. He then lingered around the Richmond Rd end of the street.

A group of four people - including the victim - got out of their car about 10.15pm. They walked in the suspect’s direction. The shooting happened after this, Barry said.

After opening fire, the man was seen walking south on Ponsonby Rd, in the direction of Richmond Rd, following the incident.

On the possibility the offender had fled the country, Barry said police were following usual lines of inquiry for this sort of incident but would not confirm if they were working with Customs.

He said anyone who was possibly helping hide the man would be prosecuted.

Barry said little else, saying it was too early in the investigation to have a full picture of what happened. He said police were in the dark about any possible motivation behind the shooting and it was “difficult to say” whether it was gang-related.

“We are less than 24 hours into the investigation, so it’s a bit too early to comment,” he said.

“We know there is unease in the community. We would like to reassure Ponsonby residents that a dedicated police team is working diligently to hold this person to account.”

Anyone with information for police could report it by phoning 105 or going to www.police.govt.nz. People should reference file number 240506/9353.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Pub patrons hear gunshots: People on street feel terrified: Cordons in place, road closed

Patrons of pubs near the scene told the Herald they heard gunshots ring out as they were inside. People rushed onto the street after the volley of shots and two bouncers ran to help the victim.

One man told the Herald: “I thought they were fireworks. All of a sudden people rushed outside.”

A nearby resident said he heard “one shot ring out - and then all hell broke loose”.

Chapel bar co-owner Kyle Anderson said two bouncers from his venue went to attend to the victim shortly after the shots were fired.

The bar manager closed the doors as soon as the shooting happened to protect patrons, he said.

Police closed the street on Sunday night, putting up a cordon around the crime scene. Ponsonby Rd was closed between Franklin Rd, Richmond Rd and Picton St.

All traffic, including buses, was diverted from this section of the road and delays were expected in the area. The 340m stretch of road was heavily guarded by armed police on Monday morning.

Detective Inspector Barry said police were planning on lifting the wider cordon yesterday about mid-afternoon. Auckland Transport said traffic returned to the street just after 3pm.

The immediate crime scene remained off-limits when the Herald visited at 4pm. Police let a group through, who appeared to bless the scene. A woman and a child, separate from the group, met those doing the blessing and hugged. They then sang.

‘This violence is shocking’ - local MP

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the incident was tragic, but it would be inappropriate to comment further given the ongoing police investigation. He said he had only been briefed on what had been reported publicly.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said she had been briefed by the police’s area commander this morning.

“This violence is shocking and it has no place here,” Swarbrick said.

Deputy Auckland Mayor Desley Simpson said the people of Ponsonby were in her thoughts.

“This will be concerning for businesses and residents. It’s important to let police investigate thoroughly and I’m sure they will update as further information comes to hand,” Simpson said.

Ponsonby Business Association general manager Viv Rosenburg said they were “shocked and saddened”.

Sunday’s shooting on the street of a well-to-do part of Auckland was reminiscent of one of the city’s first and most well-known shootings; the Bassett Rd machine gun murders.

On December 7, 1963, two underworld figures were gunned down at a beerhouse on the sleepy Remuera street.

