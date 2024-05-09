Ponsonby fatal shooting: Death of gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn not suspicious, police confirm

The body of the Ponsonby Rd gunman was found at a rural Taupō address yesterday. Video / Andrew Warner

Police have completed a post-mortem on the body of Ponsonby Rd gunman Hone Kay-Selwyn, 31, and say his death is not suspicious.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry said an autopsy of Kay-Selwyn’s body had been completed this afternoon.

His death would be referred to the coroner.

Kay-Selwyn was found dead near Taupō Tuesday morning, three days after he shot and killed a man on Ponsonby Rd.

His victim was Robert Sidney Horne, 33.

Barry said: “Police continue to acknowledge the public’s ongoing support in the Ponsonby homicide investigation to-date.”

The police investigation would continue on behalf of the coroner, he said.

After the shooting, Kay-Selwyn’s whereabouts was a mystery, with the public urged to be wary of the fugitive who was described as “extremely dangerous”.

The deadly incident rocked the upmarket Auckland suburb, with police revealing the violent encounter was a chance meeting between strangers.

Police said Kay-Selwyn tried to enter a bar on Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night, however, he was turned away as the bar was about to close. He was then seen lingering on the footpath and heading towards Richmond Rd.

About 10.15pm, four late-night revellers, including victim Robert Horne, got out of a parked car on Ponsonby Rd and walked in Kay-Selwyn’s direction.

Police believe the gunman fired multiple shots at the group near Glengarry Wines and Bhana Brothers dairy.

Moments after opening fire the gunman turned in the opposite direction and started walking down Ponsonby Rd, towards Richmond Rd.

He could be seen looking at his cellphone before making a call. He then glanced back at the scene repeatedly while moving steadily away.

A man who had been on the dance floor of a bar near the scene of the shooting said people rushed outside after hearing the bangs.

”I thought they were fireworks and all of sudden people rushed outside,” he said.

He stayed inside and when he left he saw the road flooded with cop cars and officers.

A local who lives close by said he heard “one shot ring out, and then all hell broke loose”.

He was having a drink at the Chapel Bar, but left at 10pm.

He said the street was often packed on Sunday nights with those attending “Sunday sessions” and there was a lot of music and dancing.

A Ponsonby Rd worker said he saw a man lying on the footpath after being gunned down in central Auckland on Sunday.

”I saw the body.”

There was screaming and shouting after the man was shot, he said.

Robert Horne named by family as victim

Robert Horne, aged 33, was the victim of the Ponsonby Rd shooting, a colleague told the Herald.

A Facebook post from a family member said his death was “tragic and sudden” and they were feeling “deep sadness”.

A long-time friend of Horne’s said he was a “very likeable guy” and was “loved by everyone”.

He said Horne had a partner and was planning on having children.

Partner expresses remorse online

As police hunted for Kay-Selwyn, a woman claiming to be his partner expressed her remorse over the incident.

”My inbox is overflowing with messages concerning Hone’s [alleged] actions [on Sunday] night in Ponsonby,” the woman said on social media.

”I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. I’m deeply sorry and feel a great sense of shame about the situation.”

Police release name of gunman, deemed ‘extremely dangerous’

Police issue an arrest warrant for Kay-Selwyn on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, said police wanted to hear from anyone who had information on Kay-Selwyn’s whereabouts.

”We are reiterating that Kay-Selwyn is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” he said.