The family of the man gunned down on Ponsonby Rd is calling his death “tragic and sudden”.

Robert Sidney Horne, aged 33, was the victim of the shooting in central Auckland on Sunday, a colleague told the Herald. Police confirmed his identity this morning.

A Facebook post from a family member said they were feeling “deep sadness”.





“It is with deep sadness we announce the tragic and sudden passing of our son, brother, moko, uncle [and] friend to many,” the post read.

The long-time close friend of Horne’s, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was a “very likeable guy” and was “loved by everyone”.

He said Horne had a partner and was planning on having children.

”He just had such a big heart,” the man said.

He said he was “hard-working” in his job as a drain layer and in his spare time he enjoyed being in the outdoors, often going hunting, camping, hiking and partaking in various watersports.

”As a person, I have nothing bad to say about him,” the man said.

His colleague said the Covid pandemic had put a real strain on his business, but he remained positive through his hardships.

He said Horne grew up in New Zealand, spent some time in Australia before moving back as he “loved the lifestyle” here.”

He said he was living the Kiwi dream,” the man said.

Police confirmed this morning the alleged shooter, Hone Kay-Selwyn was found dead near Taupō.

A woman claiming to be his partner has expressed her remorse over the fatal shooting.

On Monday, police put out a warrant to arrest the 31-year-old for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hone Kay-Selwyn, the man accused of the fatal shooting in Ponsonby Rd on Sunday night, has been found dead. Photo / NZ Police

Alleged shooter’s partner speaks out

A woman who claims she is Kay-Selwyn’s partner reflected on the fatal shooting on social media.

“My inbox is overflowing with messages concerning Hone’s [alleged] actions [on Sunday] night in Ponsonby,” the woman said.

“I want to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. I’m deeply sorry and feel a great sense of shame about the situation.

“I’m still grappling with the fact that Hone [allegedly] took someone’s life.”

Her social media post has since been deleted.

Kay-Selwyn had been in court in the past. He first appeared in the Waitākere District Court in May 2020 on a charge of assault with intent to injure.

In June 2020, he appeared again after breaching bail.

And in December 2020, he appeared in the Waitākere District Court for breaching community detention conditions

The Herald has exclusive footage of Kay-Selwyn immediately after the shooting, showing him calmly walking away from the crime scene and talking on his cellphone.

Kay-Selwyn walks into the camera’s frame at 10.17pm, two minutes after the shots were fired.

