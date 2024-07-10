Watch live: Government to make retail crime announcement

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee are in Auckland today for a justice announcement. The Herald understands it relates to retail crime, a priority for the Government.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon set law and order as a priority for the Government in the current quarter.
“The Government I lead is one of action and we are already making meaningful changes that will keep Kiwis safe in their homes, workplaces and communities,” Luxon said when he launched the plan earlier this month.
“The 40 actions in the Q3 plan span the Government’s core priorities to rebuild the economy, deliver better public services and infrastructure, but a significant focus is on restoring law and order.