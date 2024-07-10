Watch live: Government to make retail crime announcement

“This includes passing four laws that will crack down on criminal activity and support offenders to turn their lives around.”

The Government has pledged, this quarter, to give police tough powers to go after gangs by restricting their ability to associate and banning gang patches in public, to give police more power to get guns out of the hands of criminals, to increase access to effective rehabilitation for prisoners on remand, and to improve efficiency in the courts and increase access to justice.

The Government also plans to introduce legislation to “toughen up sentencing and ensure there are real consequences for crime” and to launch its military-style academy pilot for serious and young offenders.

The coalition has been attacked for aspects of its law and order crackdown. Academic studies on boot camps have questioned their efficacy, arguing it’s the quality of support and programmes that makes a difference, rather than whether the support is delivered via a boot camp.

The last boot camps under a National-led Government had reoffending rates north of 80%.

As for the anti-gang laws, Ministry of Justice officials were scathing not only in saying there was no evidence they would work, but they could make matters worse. The independent evidence from Australia is also hardly an endorsement: the powers were often used against non-gang people, including the homeless, young and indigenous.