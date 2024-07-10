Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Watch live: Government to make retail crime announcement

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee are in Auckland today for a justice announcement. The Herald understands it relates to retail crime, a priority for the Government.

The Herald will be livestreaming the announcement at the top of this story at about 12.30pm.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon set law and order as a priority for the Government in the current quarter.

“The Government I lead is one of action and we are already making meaningful changes that will keep Kiwis safe in their homes, workplaces and communities,” Luxon said when he launched the plan earlier this month.

“The 40 actions in the Q3 plan span the Government’s core priorities to rebuild the economy, deliver better public services and infrastructure, but a significant focus is on restoring law and order.

“This includes passing four laws that will crack down on criminal activity and support offenders to turn their lives around.”

The Government has pledged, this quarter, to give police tough powers to go after gangs by restricting their ability to associate and banning gang patches in public, to give police more power to get guns out of the hands of criminals, to increase access to effective rehabilitation for prisoners on remand, and to improve efficiency in the courts and increase access to justice.

The Government also plans to introduce legislation to “toughen up sentencing and ensure there are real consequences for crime” and to launch its military-style academy pilot for serious and young offenders.

The coalition has been attacked for aspects of its law and order crackdown. Academic studies on boot camps have questioned their efficacy, arguing it’s the quality of support and programmes that makes a difference, rather than whether the support is delivered via a boot camp.

The last boot camps under a National-led Government had reoffending rates north of 80%.

As for the anti-gang laws, Ministry of Justice officials were scathing not only in saying there was no evidence they would work, but they could make matters worse. The independent evidence from Australia is also hardly an endorsement: the powers were often used against non-gang people, including the homeless, young and indigenous.

