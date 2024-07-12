Environment Minister Penny Simmonds released the terms of reference today, saying the review would address the “significant concerns” raised by the Wairoa community around the management of the Wairoa River bar and the impact this had on flooding of properties in the district.

Hawke’s Bay Today has reported on the growing frustration within the northern Hawke’s Bay township that the flooding could have been prevented if the bar at the Wairoa River mouth had been cleared earlier by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Former police commissioner Mike Bush at the press conference for the Auckland flood review. Photo / Alex Burton

The purpose of the report is to “urgently assess” the basis for decision-making and the current framework for management of the Wairoa River bar by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC).

It would make recommendations as to future monitoring and management of the river and the bar.

“The review will look at whether there was adequate monitoring of the state of the Wairoa River bar; whether correct decisions were made in a timely way; and whether there were any other actions that could have been taken,” Simmonds said.

“The Wairoa community has raised significant concerns about the management of the Wairoa River bar and the impact this had on flooding of properties in the district. The Government is committed to addressing those concerns.”

According to the terms of reference, public consultation within the Wairoa community will not be sought given the scope and urgency of the review.

Wairoa residents have been clearing out their flood-wrecked goods following June's flooding. Photo / Paul Taylor

Information from the community may be provided by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust and Wairoa District Council as part of the information provided by those organisations.

The coalition Government announced $3 million in funding on July 6 to help clean up household waste and sediment around more than 400 properties. This funding was in addition to $600,000 in Government contributions to the Wairoa Mayoral Fund.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says he hoped the results of the review will be able to support other councils with their flood management.

“There are sand bars in other parts of the country that have similar complexities and challenges to the Wairoa bar. Other councils may benefit from the findings of the review as they develop practical plans for building resilience and responding to these events.”

Wairoa flood victim Arthur Blake shows Prime Minister Christopher Luxon an old photo of the Wairoa River Bar from 1985. Photo / Paul Taylor

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell said Wairoa deserved answers around the decisions and actions taken in managing the bar.

“Last month’s flooding has been really tough for Wairoa. They should expect that flood management is monitored adequately, with timely actions taken to minimise the impact on the community.

“This review seeks to provide answers for Wairoa in relation to the recent flooding event and identify where improvements are needed to protect their community against future events.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.