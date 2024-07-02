The council put contractors on standby on Friday, June 21 but they did not begin work until the following Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, conditions were deemed unsafe

The Wairoa River bar caused significant issues during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Wairoa’s Flood Protection Stakeholder Group chair Lawrence Yule said in April there was a need to capture local knowledge around the bar and preserve that for future generations, to support robust processes.

A report released in April about last year’s flooding said there would be “improvements” to the bar and it would be “proactively managed” with local input and short-term decision-making ability.

Heavy machinery at the Wairoa river mouth. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds acknowledged the community’s concerns and said the review would assess whether there was adequate monitoring of the bar and whether decisions made were correct.

“It is about finding out where improvements can be made so we can better manage future events and protect communities,” she said.

The review would take about four weeks. Findings would be presented to the council in August.

The review came alongside another $500,000 from the Government for Wairoa’s mayoral relief fund, further to the $300,000 already committed.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell said the flooding had been “really tough” and more financial support had been required.

“Today’s additional contribution to the mayoral relief fund will provide support for the community’s immediate and pressing needs, such as section clean ups, replacing clothes and bedding, and the hire and purchase of drying and dehumidifying equipment.”

