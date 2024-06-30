“Oh, people’s possessions, now just wet sodden heaps out in front of their homes - all their furniture and everything, beds, carpets, linos, underfloor insulation, the Gib inside, it’s just relentless really.”

The town’s landfill was already at capacity after Cyclone Gabrielle and it faced a huge cost to take the rubbish to other tips, he said.

Ratepayers were already facing a 20% rate increase.

Little said there was no way the community could fit the bill for the clean-up and he would be asking the Government for help.

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell has already announced the Government would contribute $300,000 to the mayoral relief funds to help communities in Hastings, Wairoa and Tai Rāwhiti.

He would be going to Cabinet this week for extra funding to support the town’s clean-up and recovery.

Napier MP Katie Nimon earlier said the Government was working with insurers and the local council to understand the best way to assist people.

“It’s really important for us to see what’s going to be covered by insurance, what’s not.

“Ministers are working really hard to take a paper to Cabinet to get what we can to get the clean-up started, so council knows what can be done without having to worry about where it falls.”

- RNZ