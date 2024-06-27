With the revised forecast, Dolley said the HBRC identified Wednesday as the best opportunity to successfully open the river mouth.
“Pryde mobilised equipment to the site on Monday afternoon and began work on Tuesday.”
Little sent a text to Ormsby and CEO Nic Peet on Monday at 4.13pm.
It said: “Hey I’m getting calls from concerned residents re the state of the Wairoa River bar and the imminent weather event. Could you please give me some clarification around the status and whether the community should have concerns[?]. Kind Regards Craig”.
The Wairoa River bar caused significant issues during Cyclone Gabrielle.
Wairoa’s Flood Protection Stakeholder Group chair Lawrence Yule said in April there was a need to capture local knowledge around the bar and preserve that for future generations, to support robust processes.
A report released in April about last year’s flooding said there would be “improvements” to the bar and it would be “proactively managed” with local input and short-term decision-making ability.
