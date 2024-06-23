Hawke's Bay and Gisborne should prepare for severe gales and rain this week. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawke's Bay and Gisborne should prepare for severe gales and rain this week. Photo / Ian Cooper

Multiple MetService weather watches and warnings will go into effect starting Tuesday morning for Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne as both regions prepare for a lashing of “severe” gales and heavy rain.

An orange heavy rain warning will be in place for 36 hours from 9am Tuesday until 9pm Wednesday for Hawke’s Bay north of State Highway 5 to Gisborne and south of Tolaga Bay, with 150 to 180mm of rain expected inland and 80 to 120mm of rain about the coast.

Meteorologists have indicated the slight potential for this warning to escalate to a red warning and have also warned of the possibility of further rain from Wednesday night into Thursday.

“The current warnings are forecast for the peak of the bad weather,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Peak intensities of rain would range from 10 to 15mm/h would occur from Tuesday afternoon until before dawn on Wednesday, and surface flooding and slips were a possibility.

Heads up East Coast 🌧



Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast to set in tomorrow and hang around this week.



The combination of wind and rain will likely cause disruptions on the roads. Keep an eye on rising waters too.



Get more info here: https://t.co/HZ2TSD5rV7 pic.twitter.com/bJOuOiRSaL — MetService (@MetService) June 23, 2024

The areas about Hawke’s Bay and south of State Highway 5 would also be under a heavy rain watch that could increase to a warning during this same period.

An orange strong wind warning will also take effect for 18 hours from 4pm Tuesday until 10am Wednesday for Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay from Wairoa north, including Mahia Peninsula.

Severe gales are expected with southerlies gusting 120km/h in exposed places and most of the extreme wind is expected to be felt in coastal areas.

“Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures is possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” the MetService warning said.

There would also be a possibility for the watch to upgrade to a warning.

MORE TO COME



