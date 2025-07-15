Napier ice swimmer Davey Jones is helped out of near-freezing water by volunteer Adam Reed after competing in the glacial waters of Blue Lake, St Bathans, last weekend. Photo / Jessica Russell
Napier ice swimmer Davey Jones pushed his body to a new limit, swimming 1.6km in glacial South Island waters.
Known as an ice mile, the event requires swimmers to wear only togs, goggles, and a cap.
Jones (Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, Ngaa Rauru) completed the extreme freestyle swim inaround 37 minutes.
“It was unbelievable. What a ride,” says the 58-year-old, who swam in Blue Lake at St Bathans, alongside around 20 other ice mile swimmers during the 2025 Open Water Ice Swimming Championships over the weekend.
The biggest surprise came after the swim, when Jones experienced a dramatic and intense afterdrop.
Before entering the water, he followed his usual ritual, saying a karakia and responding to a friend’s powerful call to action in te reo Māori: “Tāiki E!”
Blue Lake’s icy waters took his breath away. He fought to control his breathing, and his muscles contracted as the cold intensified. Just like during his previous swim, he felt the sensation of moving through jelly rather than water.
Turning his head away from the petrol fumes of the IRB, Jones pulled steadily through the clear glacial lake.
“The water is green, and you can see your hands. The rock formations look cool,” says Jones, referring to the lake’s history as a site of hydraulic gold mining in the late 19th century.
He completed the swim with ease and emerged at the lake’s edge with surging endorphins and tingly skin. He let out a Samoan “Cheehoo” in memory of his friend Willie (Boost) Leota, who died last year.
Despite years of wild swimming and months of ice water exposure, nothing prepared him for what came next.
“Once my handler had me, I thought, far out, I am so cold,” says Jones.
Chilled to the core, his body temperature continued to drop. As well as his clothes, a heated vest was added, but moments later, he stumbled while in the medical tent.
Experienced ice swimmers like Jones understand afterdrop and have strategies to manage it. When needed, onsite medical staff trained in post-swim care respond expertly, as they did with Jones.
Still, lying in the foetal position on a heated bed, he shivered uncontrollably and felt nauseous.