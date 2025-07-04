Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier ice swimmer Davey Jones - what I gain when I dive into the chilly depths

By Hayley Redpath
Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Thomas Bywater spends the night on the ice of continental Antarctica for NZ Herald Travel. Video / Thomas Bywater

It hit him somewhere near the ribs. A deep, creeping grip of doubt and cold that wouldn’t let go.

Napier man Davey Jones was nearly a kilometre from his destination, swimming parallel to Oriental Parade in Wellington Harbour.

The 9°C water wrapped around his body and although he was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today