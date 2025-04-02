The compromise that could be done

The three Te Pāti Māori MPs boycotted the Privileges Committee hearing this week. Committee chair Judith Collins has given them one more date to appear – April 23 – which will be in the middle of a three-week recess, by which time the bill will be a dead duck.

With an iota of goodwill on either side, there is a compromise to be made here. The Privileges Committee could drop its unreasonable demand that the three MPs appear individually and not collectively. There is no reason they cannot appear together and be questioned separately. They could have their lawyer, former Attorney-General Chris Finlayson KC, present. He would likely add some decorum to proceedings, although under the rules he could address only procedural matters. Any evidence from third parties on tikanga or anything else could be tendered in advance, in writing.

Penalties facing MPs

The Privileges Committee can recommend a fine and/or suspension from Parliament – which is then voted on by the House in a motion. The MPs are most likely to face suspension from Parliament with their pay docked for the initial breach – between $300 and $400 a day, depending on their salary.

If there is no appearance and no co-operation with the committee, the suspension is likely to be longer.

It can be taken as read that Te Pāti Māori’s MPs won’t apologise for the haka – although they could concede that their haka could have been better timed.

Te Pāti Māori is planning its own inquiry on May 7. There is nothing wrong with that, whether or not it cooperates with the Privileges Committee. It will effectively be a day-long seminar on tikanga which could be educative and should threaten no one. It cannot replace the Privileges Committee.

Swarbrick feels the heat

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick is facing collateral criticism for her defence of language used by MP Benjamin Doyle on the Instagram account Biblebeltbussy. Swarbrick said: “Members of any minority community, like our rainbow community, are accustomed to using and co-opting terms that may not be well understood by external groups, oftentimes with irreverence and absurdity.”

A gay friend shared the letter of protest he felt compelled to send to Swarbrick: “In your defence of your colleague on Monday, you in effect decided to use an entire minority as a shield against the allegations made against them. Your statement... was offensive and incredibly damaging to the very LGBT people you and your party portend to champion and represent in the House.

“So many of us already have to deal with rank intolerance and innuendos about our sexual preferences that are thrown at us by religious organisations and online trolls. For you to attempt to normalise your colleague’s posts by in effect claiming that their language is just an everyday part of mainstream gay/queer culture is first and foremost untrue, and secondly does nothing other than give these people ammunition.”

Aussie election – 30 days to go

It might not exactly be a case of foreign interference, but Australia’s election campaign is definitely being subject to foreign influence. The Global Times, aligned to the Chinese Communist Party, has taken exception to Liberal leader Peter Dutton describing the Chinese research ship cruising Australian waters as a “spy ship”. It accused Dutton of beating the drums of war and effectively endorsed the approach of Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. That has been seized upon by the right as Albanese sucking up to China and being a weak leader.

US President Donald Trump, however, has provided a counter-weight. Albanese, who looked as though he was set to lose the election to Dutton on May 3 after just one term, has the chance to lead a national-interest fight against new US tariffs. The election campaign could be very tight.

Albanese has come up with the best quote of the campaign so far in his description of the Opposition: “They are Chief Whip.”

By the way...

• Four MPs are headed to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to represent New Zealand at the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s 150th Assembly. They are National Chief Whip Stuart Smith, Labour’s Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere, Green list MP Kahurangi Carter, and National East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick. About 180 parliaments or their equivalent take part.

• Following up on the investment summit in Auckland, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop was in Singapore this week, where he met pension funds and investment companies, including Temasek and GIC, to talk about New Zealand’s infrastructure pipeline.

Quote unquote

“Despite their anti-police virtue-signalling, as soon as the silver spoon socialists of the Greens feel like they might be victims themselves, they get the police involved” – Act leader David Seymour on death threats to MP Benjamin Doyle.

Micro quiz

Willie Apiata gave his Victoria Cross to the Minister for Veterans this week. Who is that? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

AUT Dean of Law Khylee Quince. Photo / Alyse Wright

Goes to AUT’s Dean of Law, Khylee Quince, for the way she criticised Act MP Parmjeet Parmar’s draft bill banning the allocation of resources by universities on the basis of race. Citing a Herald article about the bill, Quince posted on Facebook: “Alternative headline: ‘Immigrant forgets where she lives’.” Unacceptable from anyone, let alone a professor of law.

Bouquet

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / Dean Purcell

Goes to Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith for his witty speech yesterday: “When Chris Hipkins sauntered into the first meeting of the Labour Party this year wearing jandals, he was sending a clear signal... that this is going to be the year of the flip-flop.” Hipkins has backed down after last week describing anti-police comments by Green MP Tamatha Paul as “stupid”.

Quiz answer: Chris Penk, who is a former Royal NZ Navy officer and a former submariner in the Australian Defence Force.

